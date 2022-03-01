Valimai box office collection day 5: Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi starrer passes the Monday test

Tamil film Valimai starring and took a bumper opening at the box office and collected Rs. 59.48 crore gross worldwide on day 1. The movie in four days (extended weekend) collected Rs. 159.75 crore gross worldwide which is an excellent amount. Now, everyone was eagerly waiting to know whether the film will pass the crucial Monday test or not, and well, the movie has done a decent business at the box office on its fifth day. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Ajith's Valimai box office collection beats Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, Rashmika Mandanna names her sweetest co-star and more

According to analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Valimai on its first Monday collected Rs. 8.45 crore gross in Tamil Nadu taking the five-day total in the state to Rs. 117.53. It's a partial holiday today, so it will be interesting to see how the movie will collect at the box office today.

#Valimai TN Box Office PASSES the crucial Monday test. Day 1 - ₹ 36.17 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 24.62 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 20.46 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 27.83 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 8.45 cr

Total - ₹ 117.53 cr#AjithKumar — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) March 1, 2022

Ajith Kumar fans were excited to watch him on the big screen as it was his first release in the last three years. Before Valimai, the actor's last release was Nerkonda Paarvai (2019) which was a blockbuster at the box office. Valimai is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney, and even Valimai has the same team.

Valimai also released in Hindi, but it hasn’t received a great response in the Hindi market. The film revolves around ACP Arjun Kumar who has been given a task to track down a group of outlaw bikers who are involved in heinous crimes. Kartikeya Gummakonda, who impressed one and all with his performance in the Telugu film RX100, has made his Tamil debut with Valimai. He plays the antagonist in the movie, and his act is also being liked by one and all.

Huma is also being praised for her performance, and moviegoers are loving her action scenes in the film. This is her second Tamil movie. She had earlier featured alongside in Kaala.