Valimai box office collection day 6: Ajith's movie marching towards the 200 crore; here is look at worldwide figures

Along with Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ajith Kumar's Valimai is setting the box office on fire. The action drama directed by H Vinoth is seeing great numbers all over. It has done well in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. But the collections in the Hindi belt have been dismal. However, Ajith Kumar's movie is doing great overseas. It is the No.1 movie in Malaysia that has a huge Tamil population. Valimai has done really well in the US too. In the movie, he plays the role of a super cop Arjun who has to cleanse the city of Chennai from a gang of robbers led by Wolfrange aka Kartikeya Gummakonda. Both these actors are being loved immensely. Also Read - Valimai box office collection day 5: Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi starrer passes the Monday test

The movie is doing great business abroad. Valimai has scored because of the performances of Ajith Kumar, Kartikeya and the action scenes. A large part of Valimai has been shot in Russia. The bike stunt chase scene is high on adrenaline and how.

Ajith Kumar's movie also stars Huma Qureshi and Bani J in supporting roles. Despite being a non-festive release, the movie is doing amazing business. Valimai producer Boney Kapoor is also on cloud nine. Let us see how soon it crosses the 200 crore mark at the box office. Also Read - Valimai box office day 4: Ajith's action-packed film rakes in Rs 27.83 crore; beats Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, Vijay's Sarkar and Master