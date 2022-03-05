Valimai starring and has taken the box office by storm. In its week one the film collected Rs. 193.41 crore (gross) worldwide, and on its second Thursday, the movie collected Rs. 4.50 crore (gross) worldwide taking the 8 days total to Rs. 197.91 crore. Now, according to analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film has entered the 200 crore club after 9 days. In Tamil Nadu, the movie has collected Rs. 140.49 crore (gross) in 9 days. It is expected to do better in its second weekend, and it looks like it will end its second weekend around Rs. 210 crore (gross) worldwide. Also Read - Valimai box office collection: Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi starrer mints this WHOPPING amount in 7 days

#Valimai is now a ₹200 cr club film for #AjithKumar. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) March 5, 2022

Fans of Ajith Kumar got to watch him on the big screen after more than two years. Due to the pandemic, the actor had no releases. His last film was Nerkonda Paarvai (2019) which was a blockbuster at the box office. The movie had collected Rs. 182 crore (gross) worldwide. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam trailer rules internet, Valimai star Ajith Kumar denies entering politics and more

Apart from Ajith and Huma, the movie also stars Kartikeya Gummakonda in a pivotal role. Valimai marked the Tamil film debut of the RX 100 star, and it is Huma’s second Tamil film. The actress had earlier featured in starrer Kaala. Both, Huma and Kartikeya are getting praises for their performance in the movie. Also Read - Valimai box office collection day 6: Ajith's movie marching towards the 200 crore; here is look at worldwide figures

Valimai is produced by and directed by H Vinoth. Nerkonda Paarvai was also produced by Kapoor, and Vinoth had helmed it. After Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai, Kapoor and Kumar will be teaming up for the third time for Thala 61, and it is slated to release on Diwali this year. It will surely be interesting to see whether Thala 61 will be able to break the box office records of Valimai or not.