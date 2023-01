Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's Varisu is one of the big Sankranthi releases. The movie has created a storm at the box office as expected. Thalapathy Vijay and Thala Ajith have a huge fan following overseas. It looks like a huge blast is going to happen at the Tamil Nadu box office. Ormax Media has predicted that Varisu will make Rs 21 crores on day one at the Indian box office. But it is being said that the movie might make over Rs 25 crores on day one at the Tamil Nadu box office only. This is a huge number. Thalapathy Vijay's Beast had made around Rs 61 crores (gross) on day one at the Indian box office on day one. Also Read - Varisu Movie Review: Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna starrer gets mixed response; from 'blockbuster' to 'disaster' [View Fan Reactions]

Varisu Vs Thunivu at the box office

Varisu is also releasing in Telugu as Vaarasudu. The film has been directed by Vamshi Paidipally who is known for his hits with Mahesh Babu like Maharshi and Brindavanam with Jr NTR. Thunivu is hoping at an opening of Rs 58 crores on the opening day. The movie has the highest number for a Ajith Kumar movie in North America after Vivegam.

Varisu beat Brahmastra at the box office worldwide on day 1

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra made Rs 75 crores on day one in the worldwide box office. Varisu is now looking at Rs 74 crores (approximate) on day one. There are full chances that it will beat Brahmastra at the box office. It seems the numbers in Singapore suffered as there was delay in censorship. Singapore is a huge market for Tamil films.

Varisu is the story of a heir of a tycoon family who unwillingly takes on the business. It is a family film perfect for Pongal and Sankranthi. The film already made Rs 12 crores through advance bookings. The Indian film industry needs a revival after pandemic and we hope every movie does well!