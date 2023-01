This week has started on a great note as fans of South films have several reasons to celebrate. Two major releases Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu and Thala Ajith’s Thunivu have fought for their fans' attention. The Tamil film industry has been witnessing a box office clash. Vijay's family entertainer Varisu has beaten Thala Ajith’s action film Thunivu. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, there are speculations that state that Varisu grossed Rs 26.5 crore on day one of release, while early estimates suggest that Thunivu grossed Rs 26 crore. Also Read - Varisu Trailer: Thalapathy Vijay declares himself as 'Man of the Match' and fans whole heartedly agree; family-drama loading ahead of Pongal

According to Sacnilk, the Thunivu movie has reportedly made Rs. 17 crores in Tamil Nadu, while it collected Rs 5 crore in Karnataka and Rs 3.5 crore in Kerala. The film managed to garner 67% occupancy on the first day of release. If reports are to be believed then the tickets were already pre-sold worth Rs. 7 crores. Thunivu and Varisu received mixed reviews, but the screens got hugely divided between Vijay's film.

Watch Thuvinu's trailer -

Vijay's last released film Beast was made on a large-scale budget, but the film did not manage to win hearts. While Ajith's last film Valimai released last year grossed around Rs 50 crore worldwide. Last year, South films dominated the industry and managed to strike the right chords among audiences with their films like RRR, Kantara, and more.

Watch Varisu's trailer -

Both Thunivu and Varisu films are enjoying there extended weekend and it will be quite interesting to see which film takes the final bite of the cherry cake. Watch this space for more Box Office updates on Thunivu and Varisu.