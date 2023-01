The year 2023 has started on a good note for South Indian cinema. On January 11, 2023 - two major films hit the screens. Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Varisu clashed with Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier starrer Thunivu. Both the movies opened to rave reviews and soon a box office war began. The chase game started as Varisu took lead over Thunivu in the initial days of its release. Now, as per the latest updates, both films have entered the Rs 100 crore club. Also Read - Varisu vs Thunivu US box office collection: Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar starrers head closer to USD 1 million in USA and North America respectively

Box office war: Varisu vs Thunivu

As per an update made by trade analyst Ramesh Bala has shared the recent update. Post day 5 at the box office, both films have managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club. As per the early estimates, Varisu has managed to rake in Rs Rs 24-26 crore on Sunday. This takes the total collection past Rs 100 crore. The Hindi version of the film that released on Friday also received a very good response. In fact, some reports suggest that it performed better than , Tabu starrer Kuttey.

and 's film which received a thumbs up from critics as well as the audience has also entered Rs 100 crore club as reported by Ramesh Bala. The break up of the Sunday collection is yet to arrive but it seems the film has already entered the profit zone.

Check out the tweets below:

#Thunivu has entered the ₹ 100 Cr Club at the #India Box office.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 16, 2023

#Varisu has entered the ₹ 100 Cr Club at the #India Box office.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 16, 2023

Today, is the test though! It's the first Monday since both the films released and it remains to be seen it Thunivu and Varisu garner the same number of footfalls in theatres or not. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates.