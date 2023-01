Varisu and Thunivu are two of the biggest South releases of recent times. It's Thalapathy Vijay vs Ajith Kumar and their fans are celebrating the release of their favourite star. The box office collections of Varisu and Thunivu have been the talk of the town. Fans are fighting and debating over which of the film from Varisu and Thunivu are racing ahead as per box office collections. As per a report in Sacnilk, Varisu is leading in domestic collections more than Thunivu. Let's catch up on Varisu Box Office and Thunivu Box Office below: Also Read - Varisu leaked: Romantic scene starring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna goes viral, watch video

Varisu Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay rules

Entertainment News is full of Varisu Box Office collections. Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer family drama movie Varisu is leading in terms of box office collections on Day 3. Varisu has done a business of Rs 9.9 crores net on Day 3 and 11.6 gross. On day 1, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer earned Rs 26.7 crores and on Day 2, it minted Rs 11.55 crores. Its gross total in the domestic market as per Sacnilk is Rs 56.5 crores. Also Read - Varisu Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's family film to OVERTAKE day one collections of Brahmastra?

Thunivu Box Office Collection: Ajith Kumar lags a little

Ajith Kumar who is popular amongst his fans as Thala Ajith alongside H Vinoth have brought Thunivu in the cinemas. The action heist movie is winning hearts across the country. Thunivu Day 3 Box Office collection is falling a little short as compared to Varisu. The movie made a business of Rs 24.4 crore net on Day 1 followed by Rs 11.8 crore on day 2 and 8.3 crore net on day 3. The gross day 3 collections of Thunivu are Rs 52.15 crores, as per Sacnilk.

Varasadu releases in Telugu

Thalapathy Vijay starrer movie VArisu earned a little less than Thunivu on day 2. However, the business might pick up again and room past making Rs 100 crores in the domestic market with the release of Varasadu. Fans are sharing clips from theatre halls while watching Varasadu online which has been going viral.