Varisu starring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna released on January 11, 2022 and so did Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier starrer Thunivu. Both films started the new year with a bang as cash registers started ringing rapidly. Varisu and Thunivu received good reviews and positive word of mouth only helped the film to gain massive box office numbers. Even on the first Monday, both films showcased a stronghold but Varisu maintained its lead over Thunivu. Even overseas, the films have done well. Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay entertainer Varisu Hindi beats Kuttey at the box office; KRK trolls Arjun Kapoor as '10th and 12th fail'

Box office report of Varisu vs Thunivu

As reported by Sacnilk, the early estimated figure for Varisu on its first Monday is Rs 15 crore. The occupancy remained to be above 60 percent which is good given that it is a Monday. On the other hand, and 's Thunivu's first Monday collection is estimated to be Rs 10 crore in India. While the collections are good, Varisu seems to be leading over Thunivu by a great margin. Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay charged a hefty fee for Varisu, beating out Bollywood and South stars [Watch Video]

Talking about overseas, as reported by Ramesh Bala, Thunivu seems to have gone past Rs 150 crore collection with its World Wide Collection. Meanwhile, Varisu has made some remarkable business in Australia and USA. Also Read - Varisu vs Thunivu box office collection day 5: Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar have reason to rejoice as their films enter Rs 100 crore club [Deets Here]

Check out Ramesh Bala's tweets below:

#Thunivu 's WW Gross has crossed ₹ 150 Crs.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 17, 2023

#Varisu has crossed the A$500K mark in Australia ?? pic.twitter.com/AaNXF48oHh — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 17, 2023

#Varisu crosses the Million mark in USA ?? pic.twitter.com/XPEWGkbt2K — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 17, 2023

Definitely, the year has begun on a pretty good note for South Indian cinema. In fact, as per the updates, the Hindi version of Varisu has performed better than and Tabu's film Kuttey that released recently. Now the next big Hindi release is Pathaan. , and starrer is expected to take the box office by storm.