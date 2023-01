Varisu and Thunivu both have emerged as winners. Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Varisu clashed with Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier starrer Thunivu at the box office. Both films were released on January 11, 2023, and took the box office by storm. With two films clashing at the box office, there is always a box office war. In this fight, it appears that Thalapthy Vijay has taken a major lead over Ajith Kumar. By day 7, Varisu has entered Rs 100 crore club but Thunivu is yet to reach there. Also Read - Varisu vs Thunivu day 6 box office collections: Thalapathy Vijay-Rashmika Mandanna starrer maitains lead over Ajith Kumar's film on first Monday

Day 7: Varisu vs Thunivu

As reported by Indian TV, Varisu managed to cross Rs 100 crore mark in India by the end of its seventh day. On Wednesday, the film made Rs 15-17 crore in India. On the other hand, Thunivu made Rs 9 crore in India. and 's Thunivu's grand total India collection is approximately Rs 87.20 crore. Both films were released in several languages and managed to do well in several parts of the country. The Hindi version of Varisu also managed to beat Bollywood's latest release Kuttey which has , Tabu in leading roles.

For all the fans of Thalapthy Vijay and Ajith Kumar it was a proud moment as both films did really well in international markets as well.

Check out the tweets below:

#Varisu debuts at No.6 in Norway ?? Jan 13th to 15th Top 10 Box office.. US$59,246.. Huge opening — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 18, 2023

In Ireland ??, #Varisu has grossed £ 19,978 till Jan 15th.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 18, 2023

#Thunivu North America Gross till Monday, Jan 16th - $1.03 Million — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 17, 2023

Well, it is indeed a good start from South Indian cinema to the year 2023. Let's hope Bollywood too gets such a roaring start with film Pathaan making it to the theatres on January 23, 2023. It has , and in the lead.