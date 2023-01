South Indian movies have taken over the box office and how. In the past, we have seen films like RRR, Kantara, KGF 3 and others creating havoc at the box office. Today, two big films Varisu and Thunivu made it to the theatres. Varisu stars Rashmika Mandanna and Thalapathy Vijay whereas Thunivu has Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier in the lead. Big films of big stars have clashed at the box office, so will win the war? Scroll on to know. Also Read - After Varisu star Thalapathy Vijay, Pawan Kalyan divorce rumours go viral

Varisu vs Thunivu box office war

As per the box office predictions shared by Ormax media, Rashmika and Thalapthy Vijay's Varisu will take lead over and 's Thunivu in Tamil Nadu state. It is expected that Varisu will make around Rs 21.7 crore on its opening day in Tamil Nadu state while the Tamil version of Thunivu will make around Rs 20.8 crore. These are just the predictions and the final numbers will come in only by tomorrow. As per the reports, both films have received a thunderous opening. The morning occupancy in theatres was around 95 percent, as per a report in Koimoi.

Further, reports suggest that Varisu may beat and starrer 's first day box office collection too. It is eyeing for Rs 74 crore on its opening day while Brahmastra made around Rs 75 crore with its overall collections.

On social media, both the films have received good reviews from the masses. Many fans have called Thunivu as a visual treat. For Varisu, some have called it a blockbuster while some have given it a thumbs down. However, the craze for both the films is tremendous. What happens at the box office, time will tell.