Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar fans are going gaga over Varisu and Thunivu release around Pongal. There's a rivalry going on between the two fandoms and each is trying to prove that either of the films is the Pongal winner. Well, both the films are winning hearts and doing well at the box office. Today, we bring to you the international, the US collections of Varisu and Thunivu. Ramesh Bala has put out Varisu US Box Office and Thunivu US Box Office numbers. Let's check out the Box Office Report.

Varisu US Box Office Report:

Entertainment News is full of box office collections of Varisu and Thunivu. Varisu starring Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna family drama by Vamsi Paidipally. Talking about the day 3 collections of Varisu as per Sacnilk, at the domestic market, the film is a little far from entering the Rs 100 crore club. Talking about the US box office collection of Varisu, Ramesh Bala revealed that Comscore is showing only USA business. He also revealed that Varisusi doing well in Australia and UK as well. As per the latest updates, Varisu has crossed $700K. Check out the tweets here:

#Varisu has crossed $700K in USA ?? — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 15, 2023

Thunivu US Box Office Report:

Ajith Kumar starrer film Thunivu is a heist-thriller movie by H Vinoth. The film is also doing great in the domestic markets. The film also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Pavani Reddy and more. Talking about the US Box Office Ajith Kumar film has minted $750K in the North American market. Check out the tweets here:

#Thunivu crosses $750K in North America.. ? — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 15, 2023

Well, both the films are inching closer to USD 1 million dollars and it proves that both films are doing amazing not just domestically but also internationally. Talking about Varisu, the movie also released in Telugu as Varasadu. Thalapathy Vijay starrer film also has action elements alongside the family drama. BollywoodLife's in-house critic gave the movie 2 and a half stars.