Vikram box office collection day 1: Kamal Haasan starrer takes a flying start; biggest opener of his career in Tamil Nadu and worldwide

Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil starrer, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is overall the third biggest opener of the year for Tamil cinema after Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast and Ajith starrer Valimai