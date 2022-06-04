Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram, a gritty action crime thriller from one of Tamil cinema's most exciting modern-day Directors, Lokesh Kanagaraj, has released and all everybody is hearing about it are positive things. There was already fever-pitch excitement for thespian Kamal Haasan starrer, which co-stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, and it seems that it has more than lived up to all its pre-release buzz both critically and at the box office. It's time for all Kamal Haasan fans t o rejoice as Vikram has become his biggest opener both in Tamil Nadu and worldwide. Also Read - Sidhu Moose Wala no more: Pic of the late singer's pet at his memorial will leave you teary-eyed

Vikram box office collection day 1

The , and starrer, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has soared to ₹20.70 crore gross in Tamil Nadu and ₹48.80 crore gross worldwide – both opening day records for Kamal Haasan. Overall, Vikram is the third biggest opener of the year for Tamil cinema after Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast and Ajith starrer Valimai. Check out the territory-wise box-office break of the film below: Also Read - RIP KK: Terence Lewis pays tribute to the legend with an awe-inspiring dance on Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana Dil [Watch Video]

Tamil Nadu: ₹20.70 crore gross

Andhra Pradesh/Telangana: ₹3.80 crore gross

Karnataka: ₹3.90 crore gross

Kerala:: ₹5.10 crore gross

Rest of India: ₹1.10 crore gross

Overseas: ₹14.20 crore gross

Worldwide: ₹48.80 crore gross Also Read - IIFA 2022: Jacqueline Fernandez mocked for her sparkling feather outfit; netizens say, 'Pakshirajan Ki Wife'

Vikram sequel

Anybody who has watched Vikram will well know that the movie has been set up very well for a sequel with a cameo by a Tamil cinema superstar at the end who'll probably be the prime antagonist in Vikram part 2. Also, those who've seen it would be aware of how Vikram is connected to Kaithi. And now, a well-placed source in the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that not the sequel, which will certainly go ahead given the response and glowing reviews, will be more intrinsically connected to Kaithi, with Director Lokesh Kanagaraj even supposedly planning crime cinematic universe linking both movies. Now, wouldn't that be a treat?

Vikram 2 or Kaiti 2 – what will get first?

So, Vikram 2 is all but greenlit now, and all that remains is an official confirmation from the makers. Speaking of official confirmations though, the producer of Kaithi, S.R. Prabhu, has already teased Kaithi 2 while retweeting a post from Kanagaraj, where the filmmaker penned a heartfelt note of the surreal and emotional experiencing of directing Kamal Haasan, his childhood hero, in a film. So, will we first get to the sequel to Vikram or Kaithi. Well, from what we're hearing, Vikram 2 is supposedly more likely to take off before because of how the movie ended and how invested Kanagaraj seems to be in the film at this point. Meanwhile, check out SR Prabhu's tweet below:

The budget of Vikram while large, still isn't that huge as some of the other Tamil biggies, so the bumper opening puts it on the right path for a Kamal Haasan superhit or even a blockbuster after