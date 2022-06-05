Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram, a gritty action crime thriller from one of Tamil cinema's most exciting modern-day Directors, Lokesh Kanagaraj, has released and all everybody is hearing about it are positive things. There was already fever-pitch excitement for thespian Kamal Haasan starrer, which co-stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, and it seems that it has more than lived up to all its pre-release buzz both critically and at the box office. It's time for all Kamal Haasan fans to rejoice as Vikram has not only become his biggest opener both in Tamil Nadu and worldwide, but has also held exceedingly well to put in on the path to be a huge hit. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik is tapping into her most sensual avatar ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and we're loving it [View Pics]

Vikram box office collection day 1 and 2

The , and starrer, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, soared to ₹20.70 crore gross in Tamil Nadu and ₹48.80 crore gross worldwide on day 1 – both opening day records for Kamal Haasan. Overall, Vikram is the third biggest opener of the year for Tamil cinema after Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast and Ajith starrer Valimai. The acid test for any South movie though is how they hold up on day 2, given how front loaded they are, especially the big, star-driven ones, and Vikram has passed with flying colours on that front. Check out the day-wise box-office break of the film below:

Tamil Nadu

Day 1: ₹20.70 crore gross

Day 2: ₹14.50 crore gross

Total: ₹35.20 crore gross

Worldwide

Day 1: ₹48.80 crore gross

Day 2: ₹36.20 crore gross

Total: ₹85 crore gross

Vikram sequel

Anybody who has watched Vikram will well know that the movie has been set up very well for a sequel with a cameo by a Tamil cinema superstar at the end who'll probably be the prime antagonist in Vikram part 2. Also, those who've seen it would be aware of how Vikram is connected to Kaithi. And now, a well-placed source in the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that not the sequel, which will certainly go ahead given the response and glowing reviews, will be more intrinsically connected to Kaithi, with Director Lokesh Kanagaraj even supposedly planning crime cinematic universe linking both movies. Now, wouldn't that be a treat?

Vikram 2 or Kaiti 2 – what will get first?

So, Vikram 2 is all but greenlit now, and all that remains is an official confirmation from the makers. Speaking of official confirmations though, the producer of Kaithi, S.R. Prabhu, has already teased Kaithi 2 while retweeting a post from Kanagaraj, where the filmmaker penned a heartfelt note of the surreal and emotional experiencing of directing Kamal Haasan, his childhood hero, in a film. So, will we first get to the sequel to Vikram or Kaithi. Well, from what we're hearing, Vikram 2 is supposedly more likely to take off before because of how the movie ended and how invested Kanagaraj seems to be in the film at this point. Meanwhile, check out SR Prabhu's tweet below:

The budget of Vikram while large, still isn't that huge as some of the other Tamil biggies, so the bumper opening, followed by the strong hold, put it on the right path for a Kamal Haasan superhit or even a blockbuster.