Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram is one of the most awaited films of the year. The Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial is all set to release on 3rd June, and it also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film has grabbed everyone's attention, and it is expected to take the box office by storm. Vikram is a Tamil film, but it will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi. Well, even before its release, Vikram has collected a whopping amount. Wondering how? Read on to know more…

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the movie has collected Rs. 200 crore+ with its satellite and OTT rights. He tweeted, "#Vikram / #VikramHitlist - Highest Pre-release Business for #KamalHaasan More than ₹ 200 Crs+ including Satellite and OTT in Multiple Languages.."

Vikram is all set to clash at the box office with starrer Samrat Prithviraj and Adivi Sesh starrer Major. Everyone is keen to know which film will take a lead at the box office.

BollywoodLife had recently done a poll in which we asked people to vote whether which film will win the box office race, and Vikram won the poll by 48% of the votes. At the second spot, it was Akshay’s Samrat Prithviraj with 29% of the votes, and Major got 26% of the votes. While Vikram’s Tamil version is expected to take a bumper opening, it will surely be interesting to see how it will perform in other languages.

Vikram will mark ’s comeback on the big screen after a gap of four years. The actor’s fans are eagerly waiting for Vikram. It also stars talented actors like and , and that’s a plus point for the film. Also, just recently Sethupathi starred in a hit film like Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.