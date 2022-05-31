Kamal Haasan will next be seen in Vikram, touted to be a gritty action thriller from one of Tamil cinema's most exciting modern-day Directors, Lokesh Kanagaraj. And while excitement for thespian Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram has already reached fever pitch, there's another eagerly awaited South movie, Telugu film Major, starring Adivi Sesh, based on the actual life of Major Unnikrishnan. So, which movie is going to take a better start at the box office. Here's some number crunching from two of the most reputed analysts in the country, Ramesh Bala and Akshaye Rathi. Also Read - Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy's net worth and fee per episode will blow your mind away

Vikram vs Major in South states

Renowned trade expert Ramesh Bala opines, “Vikram will do big in Tamil Nadu. Major version is only Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi. Vikram will lead in Kerala also because is there even though Major Unnikrishnan was from Kerala. In Telugu states, obviously Major will take a much bigger opening because Mahesh Babu is backing it. In Karanataka, Vikram will also take a bigger opening because is big there also. Vikram will take a bigger opening because of the star cast and Major will build overall outside the Telugu states on word of mouth.” Also Read - Brahmastra teaser: Mouni Roy gets mercilessly trolled for her look; netizens call her Sasti version of Scarlett Witch

Vikram screen count vs Major screen count

Ramesh Bala continues, “Prithviraj obviously will be the first choice in the North because of Akshay Kumar and the historical factor, and it's getting a release on more than 4000 screens. Vikram is probably releasing on 1500 screens because Jayantilal Gada (the Hindi distributor) has managed it while Major has probably secured 800 screens. In the North also, Vikram might open better, but Major has done fantastically in its preview shows everywhere, generating great buzz in Jaipur and some other places.” Also Read - Amid Amber Heard-Johnny Depp controversy, Elon Musk snapped on a date with 27-year-old girlfriend Natasha Bassett

Vikram box office opening vs Major box office opening

Ramesh Bala concludes, “Overall, Viram should open to ₹40-45 crore gross across India, while Major is likely to take in ₹15-20 crore gross, with the major collection coming from Telugu states, which will also be a very good number as Adivi Sesh is still pretty new. After that, it'll be all word of mouth, especially for Major, and that could be big because Major is already getting a great response after its preview shows everywhere. It's difficult to say how much they'll open at in the North, but Vikram probably takes the better start there, too, however, Major can easily catch up based on the word-of-mouth.”

Vikram vs Major vs Prithviraj box office in North

Coming to Akshaye Rathi, the revered film exhibitor and distributor says, “Both are looking like very interesting subject. Major is a patriotic film and that's the flavour of the season. However, we are also seeing mass films working better, and I hope that Major has that factor. On the other hand, Vikram is an out-an-out commercial film with one of the best commercial Directors in Lokesh Kanagaraj and a terrific ensemble cast. It's the kind of commercial cinema that's working very well in mass belts in Hindi nowadays and the trailer has also phenomenal. Vikram is opening on 1000-1200 screen and Major on, 800-1000 screens. Given all this, Vikram should open better, but both the films, including Samrat Prithviraj, have it in them to do well at the box office without encroaching on each other's business.”

As predicted, fingers crossed that all films do really well at the box office