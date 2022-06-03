Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram has been released today, and the film has taken the box office by storm. The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The movie has received positive reviews, and netizens are calling it a masterpiece. One can expect the movie to take a bumper opening and have a good first weekend. Well, it’s a comeback for Kamal Haasan as fans are getting to watch him on the big screen after a gap of four years. So, let’s see how the superstar’s last five films performed at the box office… Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants Sriti Jha-Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Surbhi Jyoti - These top TV celebs all set to debut in the reality show space in 2022

II

Vishwaroopam II, which was a sequel to his film, Vishwaroopam had failed to make a mark at the box office. The movie had just collected Rs. 45 crore worldwide, and it was quite shocking as the first part was a super hit.

Thoongaa Vanam

Thoongaa Vanam was a bilingual film and was released in Telugu as . The movie, which was a remake of the French film Nuit Blanche, had reportedly collected over Rs. 50 crore worldwide at the box office.

Papanasam

Papanasam, which was a remake of the Malayalam film , had received a good response. The movie had collected Rs. 105 crore at the box office.



starrer Uttama Villain received positive reviews, and it also won many awards. However, the film failed to make a mark at the box office in India. But, it did reasonably well overseas.

Vishwaroopam

Vishwaroopam did very well at the box office. The movie collected Rs. 220 crore worldwide and when the sequel didn’t work, it was a big disappointment.

Now, one can expect a double-digit opening for Vikram. Haasan is back with a bang, and we are sure his fans would like to see him in more films.