New Bollywood release Vikam Vedha has opened in theatres today, 30th September. The movie is a remake of a superhit Tamil movie by the same name, with original Director dup Pushkar Gayathri helming the Hindi adaptation, too. The biggest selling point of movie has got to be the presence of superstar Hrithik Roshan, one of only six superstars left in the country, failing which, the film would've hardly carried any buzz at all in the trade or within the audience, given the fate of South remakes by Bollywood post the pandemic. That being said, the morning occupancy is lower than what was expected at the box office, leaving the trade a bit concerned. Also Read - Vikram Vedha movie review: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan film impresses moviegoers; fans can’t stop praising the former’s act

Vikram Vedha box office collection day 1 morning occupancy

Vikram Vedha has taken just a 15-20% occupancy in its morning shows – lower than what was expected in the trade. It's fared better at select multiplexes, especially in the East and South, but overall the footfalls haven't been that promising, and in fact, till now, it's tracking similar to Shamshera. The film has a wider release than Shamshera, the presence of a bigger star and the trailer has also been better liked, so the trade is hopeful that evening shows would track better as even the advance booking was on the lower side. If the evening and night shows of the and Saif Ali Khan starrer pick up, then it still has the potential to open at ₹15-16 crore nett. Also Read - Vikram Vedha Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's solid performances shine through in this Pushkar-Gayathri masala entertainer set in Lucknow

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan promote Vikram Vedha

Pushkar Gayathri on how Vikram Vedha differs from the original

Director duo Pushkar and Gayathri had earlier revealed that the soul of the new Vikram Vedha is the same, but otherwise, it is a completely different movie to that of the Tamil original. Also Read - Vikram Vedha vs Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 1: Mani Ratnam film set for better start but Hrithik Roshan starrer to dominate Bollywood market