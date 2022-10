The new Bollywood film this week, Vikram Vedhaa, has not begun on an auspicious note at the box office. The Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer, directed by Pushkar Gayahtri, who had also helmed the original Vikram Vedha in Tamil, saw low occupancy of just 15-20% right from the morning shows itself and failed to get the necessary boost toward the evening and night shows to end on a note more in line with what the trade and industry was hoping for. The Vikram Vedha box office collection day 1 has maanged a double-digit opening, but barely so, and will now need huge jumps over the weekend. Also Read - Vikram Vedha box office collection: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer to finally break jinx after back-to-back flop remakes this year

