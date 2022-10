The new Bollywood release at the box office, Vikram Vedhaa, did not begin on a good note, with its opening day amounting to just ₹10 crore nett. More, worrying was how the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer, directed by Pushkar Gayahtri, who had also helmed the original Vikram Vedha in Tamil, failed to deliver the required boost in the evening and night shows after low occupancy of merely 15-20% right in the morning. Plus, barring a few multiplexes in A centres, the film was underwhelming across the board. The Vikram Vedha box office collection day 2 needed a big boost if it had any hope of picking up in the long run. Also Read - Vikram Vedha box office collection day 1: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan film's opening falls short of Brahmastra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and more Bollywood movies this year

Vikram Vedha box office collection day 2

Vikram Vedha box office collection day 2

Well, the encouraging news is that Vikram Vedha delivered exactly the jump it so badly needed on day two with growth in the range of 25-30%. What's even better is that the growth has been evenly distributes across big multiplexes and mass circuits, with the biggest spike coming from Mumbai, Delhi, UP, the South and West Bengal, of which the last two being the best-performing markets so far. Yes, an even bigger jump would've been more than welcome, but these are encouraging signs for the and Saif Ali Khan starrer, setting it up in good stead for a promising weekend.

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan promote Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha box office collection day 1

Vikram Vedha box office collection day 1

Vikram Vedha has collected just ₹10.45 crore nett on day 1, way below the desired result, and the going will be very tough from here on out. Certain multiplexes in bigger centres have fared decently, but overall, the opening is way below par, particularly in mass pockets. The opening is similar to that of Shamshera and Samrat Prithviraj and in fact, it fared worse than the former did on day 1 in important markets like Gujarat and Maharashta. Still, with the film trending a bit better than the other two in bigger multiplexes, there's a slim chance of it picking up better than they did in the coming days.