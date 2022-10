The recent Bollywood release, Vikram Vedha, saw another moderate boost on Sunday, day 3, just like it had on Saturday, day 2, both of which were much needed after an underwhelming opening day at the box office, where the film merely collected ₹10.45 crore nett. That being said, the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer, directed by Pushkar Gayahtri, who had also helmed the original Vikram Vedha in Tamil, ideally should've had an even bigger jump as it'll now need supremely strong holds from Monday onward if it has any hope of sustaining in the long run. It's also worrying that Vikram Vedha box office collection is not picking up at all in mass pockets. Also Read - Entertainment News Live Updates October 3: Rajinikanth wanted to be in Ponniyin Selvan I, Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Roshan dances with Falguni Pathak and more

Vikram Vedha grows by 2o% at the box office on day 3

Vikram Vedha managed a jump of 20% on Sunday, day 3. It actually needed a minimum 30-35% jump given its low start, but that big boost is just not coming as on Saturday, day 2, too, it grew by 25%. The major issue is that mass pockets everywhere continue to remain flat, which is a very worrying sign, and in the big multiplexes at A centres, where the jumps are coming from, they're not as huge so as to compensate for the lack of growth elsewhere. The and Saif Ali Khan starrer now needs to hold better than even did in the weekdays. Also Read - Vikram Vedha OTT release: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan film cracks deal with THIS digital platform, set to release on THIS date?

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan promote Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha box office collection day 3

Vikram Vedha has collected ₹13.10 crore nett on day 2, which is exactly the shot in the arm that it needed. Since the opening was along the lines of and Samrat Prithviraj, there was concern that the movie would end up like them, but this trend looks promising. Sunday, day 3 needs a similar jump, followed by strong holds through the rest of the week if the Vikram Vedha box office collection has any chance of emerging even a moderate success. Also Read - Vikram Vedha box office collection day 2: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan film sees much-needed 25-30% growth; has chance for promising weekend