Finally, Vikram Vedha looks to be putting on some sort of consistent run at the box office. After a topsy-turvy first weekend, where the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer took a worryingly low opening, then grew to a promising level on Saturday 2, only to display a less-than-favourable spike on Sunday 3, the Vikram Vedha box office collection is eventually holding at pretty strong levels on the weekday to offer some sort of hope going forward. The Pushkar Gayahtri directorial saw a drop of 42% on Monday, which ideally needed to be around 30-35%, but has since dropped by just around 5% to set a path for a somewhat average first week. Also Read - Vikram Vedha box office collection day 4: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan film exhibits decent Monday hold; outside chance of sustaining in the long run

Vikram Vedha drops by just 5% at the box office on day 5

Though the overall drop is negligible, the worrying factor of Vikram Vedha performing only in select territories still remains. Business continues to be driven primarily by big multiplexes in A centres, while mass pockets in places like Gujarat, Saurashtra, CI and CP Berar are now performing at abysmal levels. It's imperative that collections in these markets picks up over the second weekend, failing which all hope that the and Saif Ali Khan starrer has generated now will be instantaneously extinguished. Also Read - Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan signs off his character with THIS gesture; says, ‘I’v secretly done this for every character that terrified me’ [View Post]

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan promote Vikram Vedha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Vikram Vedha box office collection day 5

Day 1 (Friday): ₹10.45 crore nett

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹13.10 crore nett

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹15.72 crore nett

Day 4 (Monday): ₹5.75 crore nett

Total (4 days): ₹51.09 crore nett Also Read - Vikram Vedha box office collection day 3: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan film sees a 20% jump on Sunday; strong hold a must from Monday

Advertisement

Vikram Vedha has collected ₹5.75 crore nett on Tuesday, day 5, taking its 5-day total at the box office to ₹51.09 crore nett – easily ₹15-20 crore less than what it should've made till this point. The movie is hanging in there, but by the barest of margins. The good news is that Goodbye and the Telugu dubbed movie GodFather isn't expected to offer it much competition in its second week.