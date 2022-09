Two really big films will be clashing at the box office this Friday, 30th September. We're talking about Ponniyin Selvan and Vikram Vedha. While the former is a pan-India film, the latter is a remake of a superhit South movie. So how will the Mani Ratnam directorial, starring Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi and Jayam Ravi, sqaure off against the Pushkar Gayatgri film, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, and in which territories would either film dominate? We've got all the lowdown for you right here... Also Read - From Rana Daggubati to broken engagement: Times when Ponniyin Selvan actress Trisha Krishnan made headlines for her personal life

Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 1

The Mani Ratnam directed PS1 had already collected ₹10 crore gross from Tamil Nadu alone through advance booking for day 1, with both the distribution and exhibition sector of the opinion that the number could surpass ₹15 crore gross by the time the advance booking closed. This is only the opening day advance number, since the Chiyaan Vikram, , , Karthi, starrer is already going housefull for several shows over the weekend across Tamil Nadu. Based on all this, the Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 1 is looking at above ₹20 crore gross in Tamil Nadu alone and around ₹45-50 crore gross worldwide.

Vikram Vedha box office collection day 1

Overseas, too, Ponniyin Selvan 1 looks set to fill its coffers, with ₹6.8 crore gross already coming in for day 1 from the US and Canada alone while the overall overseas advance booking is being pegged at as high as ₹20 crore gross. However, the film is faring quite poorly in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and the Hindi markets, with merely ₹1 crore gross coming from them combined, and it's here where the the and Saif Ali Khan starrer looks to fly past the Tamil release, especially in the Hindi territories,