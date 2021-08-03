Vin Diesel's Fast and Furious 9 to take on Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom at the Indian box office, setting up a MEGA Hollywood vs Bollywood clash at the box office

Bell Bottom will be Akshay Kumar's first theatrical release after 2019's Good Newwz, which also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in key roles.