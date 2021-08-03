Vin Diesel's Fast and Furious 9 to take on Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom at the Indian box office, setting up a MEGA Hollywood vs Bollywood clash at the box office

The makers of and 's Bell Bottom recently announced that the period thriller will hit the screens on August 19, which makes the film the first release amid the second wave of COVID-19. While we already saw single screens and multiplexes getting open in the northern markets of the country, we are yet to get the update about Mumbai and other circuits, which contribute majorly at the box office. Also Read - AWKWARD: From Akshay Kumar to Shilpa Shetty Kundra: 7 of the weirdest photoshoots of Bollywood celebs that will give you a hearty laugh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

While fans of the Khiladi Kumar must be jumping with joy as they will see the actor on the silver screen after 2019's , the film will face a competition at the box office as Hollywood biggie, Fast And Furious 9 is releasing on the same date at the box office. Well, we all know that the franchise is quite popular in the country and has the potential to give tough time to Akshay Kumar's film. Talking about the ninth installment, it also features Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and Jordana Brewster in pivotal roles. reprises her Cipher role. It also stars , who starred in Hobbs And Shaw. John Cena and Michael Rooker are the new joiners in the cast. The film is directed by Justin Lin, who previously helmed The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6. There are reports that even the 10th instalment will be directed by him. Also Read - 5 Blockbusters, 8 Hits, 1 Superhit – How Shah Rukh Khan continued as the undisputed KING of the box office in the 2000s; leaving Salman, Ajay, Aamir, Akshay miles behind

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@vindiesel)

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar's film is inspired by true events and is written by Aseem Arora and Pervez Shaikhand. It is touted to be a very high-end espionage thriller. Akshay Kumar will be portraying a never seen before avatar and the makers are riding high on the content. It also stars and in pivotal roles. Also Read - Rs 25 crore to Rs 500 crore: When Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar and more Bollywood celebs filed defamation cases