Welcome To The Jungle Box Office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon starrer BREAKS 10 major records

Read further to know everything as paid previews boost launch to 2026's biggest comedy opener; and audience word-of-mouth pushes occupancy to 25%, here's everything about Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the jungle.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon starrer BREAKS 10 major records

Paid previews have launched Welcome To The Jungle straight to the top as 2026’s biggest comedy opener so far. Akshay Kumar’s long-awaited third outing in the Welcome franchise exploded onto screens, pulling in ₹18.75 crore net in India on its first day, according to early numbers from Sacnilk. Sure, the film’s star cast gave it a boost, but paid previews and strong early word-of-mouth really fueled the buzz, helping it outdo ten other 2026 releases on day one, including recent major hits like Raja Shivaji and Peddi.

How The Numbers Break Down?

Welcome To The Jungle raked in ₹3.75 crore just from paid previews, making it the sixth highest paid-preview grosser this year. By 10:30 PM, the total had reached ₹18.75 crore for day one. Occupancy across the day hit 25%, which is big for a multi-starrer comedy. The movie drew lots of families, with Akshay’s appeal especially strong in mass centers, in night shows, espcially, saw major upticks in sales.

10 Films It Beat On Opening Day

Welcome To The Jungle left these 2026 titles behind on opening day (numbers by Koimoi): Haunted 3D took ₹2.5 crore; Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, ₹1 crore; Main Vaapas Aaunga, ₹1.15 crore; Governor, ₹1.1 crore; Raja Shivaji (Hindi), ₹12.4 crore; Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, ₹8.65 crore; Peddi (Hindi), ₹3 crore; Chand Mera Dil, ₹3.31 crore; Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, ₹4.38 crore; and O Romeo, ₹9 crore.

What’s Working For The Film

Ahmed Khan’s direction brings back the wild ensemble energy the franchise is known for. Akshay Kumar stars in a double role (father and son) and is joined by Jackie Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Disha Patani. Online, fans are loving the film’s comic timing and nostalgia. Akshay’s chemistry with Raveena and Disha is popping up in reviews, too.

Everything About The Film?

This marks the third Welcome film, after the 2007 original and 2015’s Welcome Back. With Ahmed Khan at the helm, the movie ramps up on big comedy set pieces, action, and plenty of the franchise’s signature mayhem. With no big competition at the box office this weekend, trade insiders expect business to pick up even more on Saturday and Sunday. If things keep trending upward, the film could end its first weekend with ₹60 crore or more. Monday’s box office will be the real test, but early buzz and the family crowds suggest momentum could hold. For Akshay Kumar, this is a homecoming of sorts after a run of serious movies, and audiences are clearly here for it.

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