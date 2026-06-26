Welcome 3 Box Office collection Day 1: Can Akshay Kumar's comedy catch up to Cocktail 2's opening day earnings?

Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle earned Rs 3.5 crore in paid previews and has begun its Day 1 box office run. Here's how the comedy is performing and whether it can surpass Cocktail 2's opening day numbers despite tough competition ahead.

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection

Welcome 3 box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar’s latest comedy entertainer, Welcome To The Jungle, has kicked off its theatrical journey on a reasonably good note with its paid preview shows. According to early estimates, the Ahmed Khan-directed film collected around Rs 3.50 crore net from the Thursday previews that started at 7:30 PM. This is quite similar to what Akshay’s previous release Bhooth Bangla managed in its previews, which is encouraging for the team.

The movie has received mostly positive to mixed feedback from those who attended the early screenings. If it manages to strike the right chord with audiences on Friday, it could be headed for a solid opening day.

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 1

As of early Friday (Day 1), the film is running across 1,556 shows and has collected a net of Rs 0.40 crore, according to Sacnilk's early estimates. This brings the total India gross to Rs 0.47 crore and net to Rs 0.40 crore so far.

Welcome 3 vs Bhooth Bangla

Compared to Bhooth Bangla, Welcome To The Jungle has a much bigger IP, a massive ensemble cast, and a larger production scale. That said, the expectations are naturally higher. The film will need to aim for a strong lifetime run and ideally surpass Bhooth Bangla’s total collections. However, with tough competition coming up in the next few weeks — including big films like Alpha, Dhamaal 4, and The Odyssey — it won’t be an easy task. The movie will heavily depend on strong content, positive word-of-mouth, and audience support to sustain itself.

Cocktail 2 vs Welcome To The Jungle

With Cocktail 2 dominating the box office, Welcome To The Jungle is aiming at a pretty different crowd. Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, is this breezy romcom kinda vibe that is getting traction in city hubs and among younger viewers, which makes it feel a little less mainstream. It had a stronger opening weekend, crossing Rs 47 crore in its first three days, and is currently leading the box office.

Welcome To The Jungle, on the other hand, is a full-on mass entertainer with a huge star cast led by Akshay Kumar. It is banking on the franchise’s legacy, over-the-top comedy, and wide appeal to families and mass audiences. While its paid previews have been decent, it will need a strong Friday to catch up with Cocktail 2’s opening numbers.

The coming days will be interesting as both films compete for screens and attention. Cocktail 2 is relying on its youthful energy and music, while Welcome To The Jungle is expected to benefit from its larger-than-life comedy and star power.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

