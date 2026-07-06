Welcome To The Jungle Box Office collection day 10: Akshay Kumar's film ROARS, creates THIS record

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar's comedy entertainer crosses Rs 110 crore in India after a strong second Sunday, becoming the superstar's seventh post-pandemic Rs 100 crore grosser.

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 10: Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle is still going strong at the box office and continues to be one of the hottest topics on social media. Audiences are thoroughly enjoying the over-the-top madness and non-stop entertainment the film offers. It has now become Akshay’s second big blockbuster of 2026 after Bhoot Bangla. Even on its ninth day, the movie showed impressive strength at the ticket windows.

Welcome to the Jungle 9-day collection

According to Koimoi, Welcome To The Jungle collected Rs 7.92 crore on Saturday (its ninth day), jumping up from Rs 4.95 crore on the previous day. This marks a solid 60% growth, taking the film’s total India net collection to Rs 108.08 crore so far.

The second Sunday performance represents a solid jump over the film’s second Saturday collection. With its second Sunday collection estimated between Rs. 9.50 crore and Rs 10 crore, the lifetime India nett collection of Welcome To The Jungle now stands at approximately Rs. 112 crore.

Akshay Kumar’s 7th 100 crore film

This latest achievement is quite special for Akshay Kumar. With Welcome To The Jungle, he has now delivered his seventh film to cross the 100 crore mark since the COVID-19 pandemic. The list of his post-pandemic 100 crore grossers includes big hits like Sooryavanshi, OMG 2, Sky Force, Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3, and Bhoot Bangla.

About Welcome To The Jungle

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is a multi-starrer comedy featuring a massive ensemble cast of around 30 actors, with Akshay Kumar leading the pack. The film revolves around a crazy 2000 crore fake film shoot in the jungle that goes completely out of control when real terrorists mistake the clueless actors for an actual military unit. It also stars Raveena Tandon and Jackie Shroff in important roles.

The film’s strong hold, even in its second weekend, shows that audiences are clearly loving the classic Welcome franchise madness, slapstick humour, and the star power of its huge cast. With positive word-of-mouth and continued weekend footfalls, Welcome To The Jungle is expected to do even better in the coming days. Akshay Kumar fans are celebrating this success as another major win for the superstar in 2026.

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