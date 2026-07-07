Welcome To The Jungle box office collection Day 11: Akshay Kumar starrer DEFIES Alpha's clash; crosses Rs 170 crore globally

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection Day 11: Akshay Kumar's comedy earned Rs 2.65 crore on Monday, taking its India net to Rs 117.55 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 170.35 crore despite competition from Alpha.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 11

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 11: Ahmed Khan's action-comedy Welcome To The Jungle, featuring a huge cast led by Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, kept maintaining its momentum in the second week as well. Despite entering Week 2 under the shadow of YRF’s big-budget spy-thriller Alpha starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol, the comedy has shown impressive resilience with consecutive days of growth instead of the sharp drop many had predicted.

Having already crossed the Rs 115 crore net mark by Day 10, Welcome To The Jungle now looks set to comfortably extend its run through the rest of Week 2. With the second-weekend boost behind it, the film is expected to see the usual weekday dip from Day 11 onward, with daily collections likely settling between Rs 1–3 crore net as show counts are shared with Alpha and other new releases. If this pace holds, it could add another Rs 6–10 crore in the remaining days of Week 2, pushing its domestic net toward the Rs 120–125 crore range by the end of its second week.

Welcome to the Jungle box office collection

The film started strong with an opening weekend domestic net of Rs 63.75 crore and a worldwide gross of Rs 93.45 crore, peaking on Sunday at Rs 24.75 crore. A typical Monday correction brought it down to Rs 8.50 crore, but it surprised everyone with an 8.8% jump on Tuesday to Rs 9.25 crore. Collections then eased through the rest of the first week, dropping over 30% on Wednesday to Rs 6.15 crore and further to Rs 5.50 crore on Thursday, closing Week 1 at Rs 93.15 crore net. Day 8 collected Rs 4.50 crore,

Day 9 jumped to Rs 7.50 crore, and Day 10 added Rs 9.75 crore net, taking the total India net to Rs 114.90 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 166.75 crore.

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 11

According to Sacnilk, on Day 11 the film was screened across 5,972 shows and added Rs 2.65 crore net. This takes the total India gross to approximately Rs 139.90 crore and the India net to around Rs 117.55 crore.

Welcome To The Jungle overseas collection

Overseas, it added Rs 0.50 crore, pushing total overseas earnings to Rs 30.45 crore. The worldwide gross now stands at Rs 170.35 crore.

About Welcome To The Jungle

Welcome To The Jungle is the latest entry in the long-running Welcome franchise after Welcome Back, which released on September 4, 2015. Directed by Ahmed Khan and written by Neeraj Vora, it boasts a massive ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, and Jackie Shroff.

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