Welcome To The Jungle Box Office collection day 12: Akshay Kumar's film REBOUNDS with 13% growth, crosses Rs 120 crore

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection Day 12: Akshay Kumar's comedy entertainer witnessed a 13.2% jump on Tuesday, crossing Rs 120.55 crore India net and Rs 174.30 crore worldwide despite facing tough competition from Alpha.

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 12: Ahmed Khan's Welcome To The Jungle, featuring a huge cast led by Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, continues to draw family audiences well into its second week. Despite facing a massive screen crunch due to the wide release of YRF's high-profile spy-thriller Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, the third instalment of the iconic Welcome franchise has held its ground admirably. Having comfortably cruised past the Rs 100 crore domestic net mark over its second weekend, the film is now settling into a steadier run as it moves through its second week of regular weekdays. Having already crossed the Rs 115 crore net mark by Day 10, Welcome To The Jungle has now entered the expected weekday correction phase, with Day 11 seeing a sharp pullback as show counts continue to be shared with Alpha and Ajay Devgn-led Dhamaal 4 releasing on July 10.

Welcome to the Jungle box office collection

The film kicked off its theatrical run, racking up a domestic net of Rs 63.75 crore and a global gross of Rs 93.45 crore over its opening weekend, heavily driven by a Sunday surge of Rs 24.75 crore. Following a standard Monday dip to Rs 8.50 crore, the film fetched Rs 9.25 crore on Tuesday. However, it experienced consecutive drops through the rest of the weekdays, slipping to Rs 6.15 crore on Wednesday and Rs 5.50 crore on Thursday, concluding its first week with an India net total of Rs 93.15 crore.

Welcome To The Jungle day 12 earnings

On Day 12 in theatres, Welcome To The Jungle registered a 13.2% growth in earnings, pulling in a net collection of Rs 3.00 crore across 6,138 screenings compared to Day 11. With this latest surge, the film's domestic box office performance stands at an impressive total India gross of Rs 143.35 crore and a total India net collection of Rs 120.55 crore. Internationally, the comedy caper added Rs 0.50 crore on Day 12, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 30.95 crore. This pushed the worldwide gross collection to Rs 174.30 crore.

About Welcome To The Jungle

Welcome To The Jungle is the latest addition to the long-running Welcome franchise, following Welcome Back, which was released on September 4, 2015. Directed by Ahmed Khan and written by Neeraj Vora, the film features an extensive ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani and Jackie Shroff.

The plot revolves around a hilariously dysfunctional group of gangsters, actors, and relatives who venture deep into an untamed jungle to shoot a fake Rs 2,000 crore film. Designed as an elaborate sting operation to trap an international crime cartel, their staged mission takes a dangerously real turn when actual terrorists attack, forcing the completely clueless, misfitted film crew to step up and become accidental heroes.

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