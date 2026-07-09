Welcome To The Jungle Box Office collection day 13: Akshay Kumar's comedy nears Rs 122 crore in India despite weekday DIP

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection Day 13: Akshay Kumar's comedy earned Rs 2.35 crore on Wednesday, taking its India net total to Rs 122.90 crore and worldwide gross to an impressive Rs 177.55 crore despite competition from Alpha.

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection

Ahmed Khan's star-studded action-comedy Welcome To The Jungle, featuring an ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, continues to draw family audiences well into its second week. Despite facing a massive screen crunch due to the wide release of YRF's high-profile spy-thriller Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, the third instalment of the iconic Welcome franchise has firmly held its ground.

Having comfortably sailed past the Rs 100 crore domestic net mark over its second weekend, the film is now settling into a steadier run and with Day 13, it has crossed the Rs 120 crore net milestone domestically. Adding to the competitive pressure, the film's second week is unfolding not just in the shadow of Alpha but also ahead of Ajay Devgn-led Dhamaal 4, which is set to release on July 10, promising an even tighter fight for screens in the coming days.

Welcome To The Jungle box office earnings so far

The film opened to a domestic net of Rs 63.75 crore and a worldwide gross of Rs 93.45 crore with a strong growth that peaked on Sunday at Rs 24.75 crore. Monday brought in Rs 8.50 crore, before Tuesday's tally pushed the number back up to Rs 9.25 crore. The film then dropped on Wednesday to Rs 6.15 crore and eased further to Rs 5.50 crore on Thursday, closing out Week 1 with a domestic net of Rs 93.15 crore. Week 2 began with Day 8 netting Rs 4.50 crore net, pushing the domestic net collection to Rs 97.65 crore and the worldwide gross to Rs 143.72 crore. Day 9 fetched Rs 7.50 crore net, pushing the domestic net collection to Rs 105.15 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 154.14 crore.

Day 10 netted Rs 9.75 crore net, pushing the total India net to Rs 114.90 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 166.75 crore. Day 11 yielded Rs 2.65 crore net with total India net at Rs 117.55 crore and the worldwide gross at Rs 170.35 crore. Day 12 brought in Rs 3.00 crore net, taking the total India net to Rs 120.55 crore and the worldwide gross to Rs 174.30 crore, with overseas adding Rs 0.50 crore, pushing the worldwide gross collection to Rs 30.95 crore.

Welcome to the Jungle Day 13 collection

On Day 13 at the box office, Welcome To The Jungle brought in a net collection of Rs 2.35 crore across 6,372 screenings, marking a 21.7% dip from the previous day's net of Rs 3.00 crore. With this latest addition, the film's domestic collection stands at Rs 122.90 crore net and a gross of Rs 146.10 crore.

Welcome 3 worldwide collection

On the international front, the comedy film pocketed an additional Rs 0.50 crore on Day 13, elevating its total overseas gross to Rs 31.45 crore. Collectively, the movie's worldwide box office gross has now reached Rs 177.55 crore.

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