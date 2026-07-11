Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 16: Akshay Kumar starrer sees DROP in numbers amid Dhamaal 4 clash

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 16: If you loved watching the 2007 movie Welcome, you have to watch its new sequel, Welcome To The Jungle. This movie is the third instalment of the Welcome franchise and has recently hit theatres. With comedy, drama, and chaos, this movie is one you should not miss watching.
Welcome To The Jungle has entered the third week of its theatrical run, and with the release of Dhamaal 4 this week, its box office numbers are clashing. Let’s dive in to find out the Welcome To The Jungle box office collection for day 16 here.Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 16
Welcome To The Jungle was released in theatres on June 26, 2026. Since then, this comedy has completed two weeks in theatres and has begun the third week of its theatrical run. The total collection of this movie after week one was Rs 93.15 crore, while the second week’s collection summed up to Rs 31.90 crore. For today, the Welcome To The Jungle box office collection for day 16 is currently estimated at Rs 18 lakhs, according to Sacnilk data.
Currently, the total India gross collection is estimated at Rs 150.01 crore and total India net to Rs 126.23 crore, according to Sacnilk reports.
With the release of Dhamaal 4 this week, this new movie's box office clash is with Welcome To The Jungle. While both movies are of the same genre, Welcome To The Jungle is currently in the third week of its theatrical run. With Dhamaal 4’s release, audiences are also going to watch this film as it is the latest release too.
Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is the third instalment from the Welcome franchise. This comedy movie revolves around a wealthy businessman who is trying to offset his illegal income. He comes up with the idea of producing a bad film worth Rs 2000 crore. When his money gets seized, he has to shoot in a real jungle to make his movie a blockbuster.