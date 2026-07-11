Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 16: Akshay Kumar starrer sees DROP in numbers amid Dhamaal 4 clash

Read ahead to see the Welcome To The Jungle box office collection for day 16. After seeing a drop in numbers, this Akshay Kumar starrer has managed to cross the Rs 125 crore mark in India.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 16 Akshay Kumar starrer sees DROP in numbers amid Dhamaal 4 clash

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 16: If you loved watching the 2007 movie Welcome, you have to watch its new sequel, Welcome To The Jungle. This movie is the third instalment of the Welcome franchise and has recently hit theatres. With comedy, drama, and chaos, this movie is one you should not miss watching.

Welcome To The Jungle has entered the third week of its theatrical run, and with the release of Dhamaal 4 this week, its box office numbers are clashing. Let’s dive in to find out the Welcome To The Jungle box office collection for day 16 here.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 16

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 16

Welcome To The Jungle was released in theatres on June 26, 2026. Since then, this comedy has completed two weeks in theatres and has begun the third week of its theatrical run. The total collection of this movie after week one was Rs 93.15 crore, while the second week’s collection summed up to Rs 31.90 crore. For today, the Welcome To The Jungle box office collection for day 16 is currently estimated at Rs 18 lakhs, according to Sacnilk data.

Currently, the total India gross collection is estimated at Rs 150.01 crore and total India net to Rs 126.23 crore, according to Sacnilk reports.

Welcome To The Jungle clash with Dhamaal 4

With the release of Dhamaal 4 this week, this new movie's box office clash is with Welcome To The Jungle. While both movies are of the same genre, Welcome To The Jungle is currently in the third week of its theatrical run. With Dhamaal 4’s release, audiences are also going to watch this film as it is the latest release too.

Welcome To The Jungle Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 0 (1st Thursday) - ₹3.75Cr

Day 1 (1st Friday) - ₹15.25Cr

Day 2 (1st Saturday) - ₹20.00Cr

Day 3 (1st Sunday) - ₹24.75Cr

Day 4 (1st Monday) - ₹8.50Cr

Day 5 (1st Tuesday) - ₹9.25Cr

Day 6 (1st Wednesday) - ₹6.15Cr

Day 7 (1st Thursday) - ₹5.50Cr

Week 1 Collection - ₹93.15Cr

Day 8 (2nd Friday) - ₹4.50Cr

Day 9 (2nd Saturday) - ₹7.50Cr

Day 10 (2nd Sunday) - ₹9.75Cr

Day 11 (2nd Monday) - ₹2.65Cr

Day 12 (2nd Tuesday) - ₹3.00Cr

Day 13 (2nd Wednesday) - ₹2.35Cr

Day 14 (2nd Thursday) - ₹2.15Cr

Week 2 Collection - ₹31.90Cr

Day 15 (3rd Friday) - ₹1.00Cr

Day 16 (3rd Saturday) - ₹0.11Cr

About Welcome To The Jungle

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is the third instalment from the Welcome franchise. This comedy movie revolves around a wealthy businessman who is trying to offset his illegal income. He comes up with the idea of producing a bad film worth Rs 2000 crore. When his money gets seized, he has to shoot in a real jungle to make his movie a blockbuster.

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