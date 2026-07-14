Welcome To The Jungle Box Office collection day 18: Akshay Kumar's film is UNSTOPPABLE, eyes Rs 190 crore worldwide

Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle maintained a respectable run despite a steep Monday decline. Check the latest India and worldwide box office collections.

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 18: Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle has slowed down at the box office after enjoying a solid third weekend. As expected, the comedy entertainer witnessed a sharp dip on its third Monday, but it continues to post respectable numbers overall. With its worldwide earnings nearing the Rs 190 crore mark, the film is still holding its ground despite growing competition from new releases.

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle collected an estimated Rs 55 lakh net in India on its 18th day. The figure marks a 71.1% drop from Sunday, when the film earned Rs 1.90 crore net.

Even with the weekday slowdown, the film's domestic performance remains steady. Its India net collection has now reached Rs 130.10 crore, while India's gross collection stands at Rs 154.63 crore.

Welcome To The Jungle eyes Rs 190 crore globally?

The comedy has also continued to add to its overseas earnings. On Day 18, it collected Rs 25 lakh gross internationally, taking its overseas total to Rs 32.85 crore.

With both domestic and overseas collections combined, the film's worldwide gross has now climbed to Rs 187.48 crore, putting it within touching distance of the Rs 190 crore milestone.

Theatre occupancy drops after the weekend

The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 8.22% on Monday. Morning shows started on a slow note with 3.92% occupancy, before improving to 9.62% during the afternoon. Evening shows registered 8.31% occupancy, which seems to mirror that usual downturn in footfalls on weekdays after the stronger weekend.

About the film

Welcome To The Jungle tells the story of Rajeev, played by Akshay Kumar, an actor whose career has been stuck after a run of flops. Looking for a fresh start he agrees to an odd film deal, something that feels like the perfect comeback, like for real.

But it doesn’t stay smooth. Pretty fast, things turn into a full-on mess when a village decides the visiting movie crew is actually a real military unit. The villagers are sure the team is there to shield them from a notorious criminal named Zataara, played by Jackie Shroff.

Even though Rajeev keeps saying over and over that he’s just an actor, it still keeps slipping into one ridiculous moment after another. This confusion snowballs and causes a chain of comic misunderstandings, which is basically the main soul of the film’s comedy.

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