Welcome To The Jungle Box Office collection day 19: Akshay Kumar starrer sees major DROP, nears Rs 190 crore worldwide

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 19: Akshay Kumar's comedy entertainer sees a sharp weekday drop but inches closer to the Rs 190 crore worldwide milestone, with its India net collection reaching Rs 130.85 crore.

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 19: Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle witnessed a significant dip at the box office on its third Tuesday, continuing the usual weekday trend after a relatively stronger weekend. While the collections have slowed considerably, the comedy entertainer is still managing a steady run and is now just a step away from crossing the Rs 190 crore mark worldwide.

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 0.25 crore (India net) on its 19th day in theatres. This takes its total domestic net collection to Rs 130.85 crore, while the India gross now stands at Rs 155.48 crore.

The film also added another Rs 0.25 crore from overseas markets on Tuesday, taking its international gross collection to Rs 33.10 crore. With both domestic and overseas earnings combined, Welcome To The Jungle has now collected Rs 188.58 crore worldwide.

Welcome 3 maintains strong momentum

The film enjoyed an impressive opening at the box office. It collected Rs 63.75 crore on its opening day and maintained strong momentum throughout its first weekend. By the end of its first week, the comedy had comfortably crossed the Rs 90 crore mark in India. Sunday turned out to be the film's best-performing day during the opening weekend, bringing in Rs 24.75 crore. Internationally too, the film performed well, with its worldwide total crossing Rs 90 crore by the end of the first week. Overseas markets contributed Rs 93.45 crore during that period, giving the film a solid global start.

About Welcome To The Jungle

Welcome To The Jungle follows the story of Rajeev, played by Akshay Kumar, an actor struggling to revive his career after delivering a series of unsuccessful films.

His fortunes appear to change when he lands an unusual project. However, things take a hilarious turn when the villagers mistake his film crew for a real military team sent to protect them from the notorious criminal Zataara, played by Jackie Shroff.

Despite Rajeev repeatedly trying to explain that he is just an actor, nobody seems to believe him. As the confusion starts to swell up, he ends up stuck in this oddly surreal situation one after another. Then everything turns into a bunch of comic mix-ups, which pretty much push the film's story forward.

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