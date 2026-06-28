Welcome To The Jungle Box Office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar starrer ROARS with 31% growth, nears Rs 60 crore worldwide

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's comedy witnessed a 31% jump on Saturday, taking its India net collection to Rs 39 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 57.5 crore in just two days.

Wecome ToThe Jungle box office collection

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 2: Ahmed Khan’s ensemble comedy Welcome To The Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, has opened to a mixed but largely warm response from audiences. As the third installment in the beloved Welcome franchise, the film is riding on nostalgia and the massive star power of its cast, drawing fans to theatres across the country over its opening weekend. The paid preview shows of the Akshay Kumar-starrer got off to a promising start, raking in an estimated Rs 3.75 crore. On its official opening day, the film collected Rs 15.25 crore across 10,892 shows, setting a solid foundation for the weekend run.

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 2

The numbers picked up further on day 2. According to the Sacnilk report, Welcome To The Jungle earned Rs 20 crore across 10,396 shows on its first Saturday, recording a 31.1% growth over its Friday collections.

With that, the total India net collection now stands at Rs 39 crore, while the total India gross has climbed to Rs 46.80 crore.

Welcome To The Jungle overseas collection

Overseas, the film collected Rs 6.00 crore on day 2, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 10.70 crore. The worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 57.50 crore.

More about Welcome To The Jungle

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is loosely inspired by the Hollywood satirical comedy Tropic Thunder, starring Ben Stiller, Robert Downey Jr., and Jack Black. The Bollywood version features a massive ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar in a double role, alongside Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, and Jackie Shroff, among others.

The film was released in theatres on June 26, 2026. With that pretty much star-studded cast and the whole legacy of the Welcome franchise , honestly you could feel the expectations were already pretty high. Even though the reviews are kinda mixed, that strong opening weekend points to the fact that the audience is still into the ridiculous over-the-top humour and the friendly chaos the series is known for. Now it’s really the coming days that will tell , whether the film can keep up that momentum and still pull off a decent box office run.

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