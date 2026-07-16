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Welcome To The Jungle Box Office collection day 20: Akshay Kumar starrer crosses Rs 131 crores

Explore the Welcome To The Jungle box office collection for day 20 here. Find out how this movie is doing as its numbers dip in the third week here.

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By: Anubha Shriwas | Published: July 16, 2026 9:47 PM IST
Welcome To The Jungle Box Office collection day 20: Akshay Kumar starrer crosses Rs 131 crores

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 20

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office collection day 20: One of the highest-earning comedies of 2026 has to be Welcome To The Jungle. This movie is the third instalment from the Welcome franchise. What started with teh classic movie Welcome in 2007 has led to a whole comedy universe because these movies got a lot of love from the audience.

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In Welcome 3, you will get to see comedy, drama, and chaos, just liek teh porevieoius movie son this franchise. This movie is in the third week of its theatrical run, and with the release of Dhamaal 4 last week, its box office numbers are crashing. Let’s dive in to see the Welcome To The Jungle box office collection for day 20 here.

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Welcome To The Jungle Box Office collection day 20

Welcome To The Jungle Day-Wise Box Office collection

  • Day 0 (1st Thursday) - Rs 3.75 crore
  • Day 1 (1st Friday) - Rs 15.25 crore
  • Day 2 (1st Saturday) - Rs 20.00 crore
  • Day 3 (1st Sunday) - Rs 24.75 crore
  • Day 4 (1st Monday) - Rs 8.50 crore
  • Day 5 (1st Tuesday) - Rs 9.25 crore
  • Day 6 (1st Wednesday) - Rs 6.15 crore
  • Day 7 (1st Thursday) - Rs 5.50 crore
  • Day 8 (2nd Friday) - Rs 4.50 crore
  • Day 9 (2nd Saturday) - Rs 7.50 crore
  • Day 10 (2nd Sunday) - Rs 9.75 crore
  • Day 11 (2nd Monday) - Rs 2.65 crore
  • Day 12 (2nd Tuesday) - Rs 3.00 crore
  • Day 13 (2nd Wednesday) - Rs 2.35 crore
  • Day 14 (2nd Thursday) - Rs 2.15 crore
  • Day 15 (3rd Friday) - Rs 1.00 crore
  • Day 16 (3rd Saturday) - Rs 1.60 crore
  • Day 17 (3rd Sunday) - Rs 1.90 crore
  • Day 18 (3rd Monday) - Rs 0.55 crore
  • Day 19 (3rd Tuesday) - Rs 0.75 crore
  • Day 20 (3rd Wednesday) - Rs 0.50 crore

About Welcome To The Jungle

The movie Welcome To The Jungle is about a wealthy businessman who is trying to offset his illegal income. This businessman comes up with the idea of producing a bad film worth Rs 2000 crore. Tragedy soon strikes him as he gets his money seized, and now has to shoot in a real jungle to make his movie a blockbuster.

You will get to see a star-studded cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Paresh Rawal in this comedy drama.

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About the Author

Anubha Shriwas

Anubha Shriwas

Anubha Shriwas is an entertainment and lifestyle writer who has worked with Times Network, TV9, and Jagran New Media. With her passion for storytelling, a keen eye for style, and a commitment to staying on top of the latest entertainment news, she continues to contribute to the dynamic world of digital media. From celebrity interviews to reviews to original stories, she is now a writer for BollywoodLife.

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