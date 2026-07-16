Welcome To The Jungle Box Office collection day 20: Akshay Kumar starrer crosses Rs 131 crores

Explore the Welcome To The Jungle box office collection for day 20 here. Find out how this movie is doing as its numbers dip in the third week here.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 20

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office collection day 20: One of the highest-earning comedies of 2026 has to be Welcome To The Jungle. This movie is the third instalment from the Welcome franchise. What started with teh classic movie Welcome in 2007 has led to a whole comedy universe because these movies got a lot of love from the audience.

In Welcome 3, you will get to see comedy, drama, and chaos, just liek teh porevieoius movie son this franchise. This movie is in the third week of its theatrical run, and with the release of Dhamaal 4 last week, its box office numbers are crashing. Let’s dive in to see the Welcome To The Jungle box office collection for day 20 here.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office collection day 20

Welcome To The Jungle Day-Wise Box Office collection

Day 0 (1st Thursday) - Rs 3.75 crore

Day 1 (1st Friday) - Rs 15.25 crore

Day 2 (1st Saturday) - Rs 20.00 crore

Day 3 (1st Sunday) - Rs 24.75 crore

Day 4 (1st Monday) - Rs 8.50 crore

Day 5 (1st Tuesday) - Rs 9.25 crore

Day 6 (1st Wednesday) - Rs 6.15 crore

Day 7 (1st Thursday) - Rs 5.50 crore

Day 8 (2nd Friday) - Rs 4.50 crore

Day 9 (2nd Saturday) - Rs 7.50 crore

Day 10 (2nd Sunday) - Rs 9.75 crore

Day 11 (2nd Monday) - Rs 2.65 crore

Day 12 (2nd Tuesday) - Rs 3.00 crore

Day 13 (2nd Wednesday) - Rs 2.35 crore

Day 14 (2nd Thursday) - Rs 2.15 crore

Day 15 (3rd Friday) - Rs 1.00 crore

Day 16 (3rd Saturday) - Rs 1.60 crore

Day 17 (3rd Sunday) - Rs 1.90 crore

Day 18 (3rd Monday) - Rs 0.55 crore

Day 19 (3rd Tuesday) - Rs 0.75 crore

Day 20 (3rd Wednesday) - Rs 0.50 crore

About Welcome To The Jungle

The movie Welcome To The Jungle is about a wealthy businessman who is trying to offset his illegal income. This businessman comes up with the idea of producing a bad film worth Rs 2000 crore. Tragedy soon strikes him as he gets his money seized, and now has to shoot in a real jungle to make his movie a blockbuster.

You will get to see a star-studded cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Paresh Rawal in this comedy drama.

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