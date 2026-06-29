Welcome To The Jungle Box Office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar's film scores MASSIVE Sunday, crosses Rs 63 crore in India

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's comedy entertainer records its biggest single-day haul with Rs 23.82 crore on Sunday, taking the India net collection to Rs 63.82 crore.

Wecome ToThe Jungle box office collection

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar’s comedy-action drama Welcome To The Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, has been receiving good reviews since its release on June 26, with paid previews held the previous day. The film has taken a decent start at the box office and is showing promising growth as it moves into its first weekend.

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection

According to the latest update from trade tracker Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle collected Rs 23.82 crore on its first Sunday. This marks a significant jump from the previous day, making it the film’s highest single-day haul so far. The movie had opened with Rs 15.25 crore net on its first Friday, followed by Rs 20 crore on Saturday. Including Rs 3.75 crore from paid previews, the total India net collection now stands at Rs 63.82 crore.

Welcome To The Jungle cast

The film boasts a massive ensemble cast, including Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, and Bhagya Bhanushali.

About Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is currently enjoying a successful phase in his career. The actor is firmly in his comedy era, as his recent films in the genre have performed well at the box office. His last release, Bhooth Bangla, a Priyadarshan comedy, was a hit. Before that, he starred in Jolly LLB 3, the legal comedy-drama that was also well received by audiences and emerged as a box-office success. His 2025 film Housefull 5 was likewise one of the biggest hits of the year.

Welcome To The Jungle is the third film in the Welcome franchise, which began in 2007. The franchise’s second film, Welcome Back, was released in 2015. With its over-the-top humour, star-studded cast, and the legacy of the previous films, Welcome To The Jungle is expected to appeal to family audiences and mass viewers looking for a fun, no-brainer entertainer.

The coming days will be crucial to see if the film can maintain its momentum and deliver a strong overall run.

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