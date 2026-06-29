Welcome To The Jungle Box Office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar's comedy eyes STRONG weekday hold, nears Rs 80 crore

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar's comedy entertainer has crossed Rs 64 crore India net after a Rs 63 crore opening weekend. Early Monday estimates suggest a slowdown, making weekday hold crucial for its long-term run.

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar’s comedy entertainer Welcome To The Jungle has had a promising opening weekend at the box office. The third installment in the popular Welcome franchise collected around Rs 24 crore nett on Sunday, closing its first three days at approximately Rs 63 crore nett. At one point, it looked like the film could hit Rs 25-26 crore on the day, but the night shows didn’t push it that high.

The weekend is about 13 per cent higher than Bhooth Bangla. Friday, which had some holiday support, was 25 per cent ahead of Bhooth Bangla, while Saturday and Sunday were roughly 10 per cent up. Now, as the film enters its first Monday, let’s see how it is performing on Day 4.

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 4

As of Day 4, Welcome To The Jungle is currently running across 2,756 shows and has collected a net of Rs 0.34 Cr, according to Sacnilk's early estimates. This brings the total India gross collections to Rs 76.90 Cr and total India net to Rs 64.09 Cr so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

Welcome To The Jungle vs Bhooth Bangla

Continuing the comparison with Bhooth Bangla, Welcome To The Jungle has fared significantly better in the Hindi belt states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, along with Gujarat. The two biggest markets of Maharashtra and Delhi-NCR were similar; the latter was affected due to a lesser release because of competition from holdover releases and Punjabi comedy Carry On Jatta 4. Carry On Jatta 4 also impacted it in East Punjab, where it probably lost Rs. 35-40 lakh nett on Sunday and nearly a crore over the weekend. The notable decline from Bhooth Bangla was in West Bengal, where the horror comedy generally fares better.

About Welcome 3

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle marks the third instalment in the Welcome franchise. The film follows a corrupt businessman who schemes to launder black money by producing a massive fake production that is guaranteed to flop. He hires the worst possible crew and a gang of misfits, but they get trapped in a dangerous border jungle.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar. Other prominent stars include Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Zakir Hussain, Urvashi Rautela, the late Pankaj Dheer, Sudesh Berry, and Bhagya Bhanushali.

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