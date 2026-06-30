Welcome To The Jungle Box Office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar's comedy film stays ROCK SOLID despite Monday dip, nears Rs 90 crore mark

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar's comedy-action entertainer collected Rs 8.50 crore on its first Monday, taking its India net total to Rs 72.25 crore after a strong opening weekend.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 4

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 4: Ahmed Khan’s comedy-action drama Welcome To The Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, has been receiving a good response from audiences since its release on June 26. Fans were curious to see what the director brought to the highly successful Welcome franchise in its third instalment, and the film has largely lived up to the expectations with its mix of humour, action, and over-the-top entertainment.

After registering a strong opening weekend, the movie has continued its momentum with a solid performance on its first Monday. According to the latest update from Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle collected ₹8.50 crore on its fourth day of release. It is a dip from the last day collections, but that was not entirely surprising, given it was a Monday. Given that, the film has managed to hold well on Monday amid the competition from other releases.

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection

The Akshay Kumar film collected ₹15.25 crore net in India on its first Friday. It also had ₹3.75 crore from paid previews. On Saturday, the film collected ₹20 crore and on Sunday, its highest single-day haul so far, at ₹24.75 crore respectively. This brings total India gross collections to ₹85.67 crore and total India net to ₹72.25 crore so far.

About Welcome To The Jungle

Welcome To The Jungle revolves around a group of gangsters, criminals and quirky characters whose paths cross in a jungle near the border. What begins as an operation resembling a film shoot soon turns into a series of absurd misadventures filled with crime, confusion and action-packed situations.

Welcome To The Jungle cast

The film stars several actors, including Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, and Bhagya Bhanushali.

With such a massive ensemble cast and the legacy of the Welcome franchise, the film has a lot riding on it. The strong opening weekend suggests that audiences are enjoying the chaotic humour and larger-than-life characters. The coming days will be crucial to see if it can maintain its pace and deliver a successful theatrical run.

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