Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon starrer earns over Rs 120 crore

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 5: Directed by Ahmed Khan, the ensemble cast of Welcome to the Jungle is led by Akshay Kumar. The film also features Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani among others.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon starrer earns over Rs 120 crore

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar's much-appreciated film continues to win hearts. The film - which had recently crossed the prestigious Rs 100 crore mark globally - continues to rake in the moolah. For the unversed, the film had earned over Rs 63.75 crore over the opening weekend domestically. On its first Tuesday, Welcome 3 earned about Rs 9.25 crore, and managed to take the total India net collection to Rs 81.50 crore and worldwide collection to Rs 120.12 crore. On Day 5, Welcome to the Jungle was given 10,258 shows and witnessed an overall occupancy of 29.06%. While morning shows witnessed 13.15% occupancy, afternoon shows registered 27% occupancy. The film's evening shows witnessed 31.54%, and night shows saw 44.54% occupancy respectively.

Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 4 update

Welcome to the Jungle witnessed a dip in collection on first Monday, but it was steady enough to cross Rs 100 crore mark. According to Sacnilk, the film had collected a net of Rs 8.50 crore from 10,922 shows screened on Monday in India. The total gross amounted to Rs 86.53 crore. Meanwhile, globally, it managed to earn Rs 3 crore and its worldwide gross amounted to Rs 19.95 crore. This further pushed the worldwide gross collection to Rs 106.48 crore.

For Akshay, every Friday still 'feels like an exam result'

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Akshay talked about the biggest misconceptions regarding him. While talking about the idea behind delivering multiple films each year, Akshay said discipline and careful time management have helped him stay consistent. He said, "I have some secret machine at home that produces four films a year! But it's all about time management and discipline. Another misconception is that because I've been around for more than three decades, everything comes easy to me now. It doesn't. Every Friday still feels like an exam result. Every film still gives me butterflies. The day I stop being nervous or excited about a new project, I think that's the day I should retire. So no secret formula... just discipline, consistency and still having the hunger of a newcomer."

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