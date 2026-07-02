Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar's BLOCKBUSTER mints Rs 104.25 net in India

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 6: Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle marks the third instalment in the entertaining Welcome franchise. Read on to know how much the film earned on day 6.

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar's BLOCKBUSTER mints Rs 104.25 net in India

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 6: Following a solid opening weekend, Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon starrer Welcome To The Jungle slowed down a bit on its first Wednesday. For those who came in late, Welcome To The Jungle has been appreciated by many for its fun-filled entertainment, and star-studded cast. Viewers thoroughly enjoyed its light-hearted humour, lively performances, and mass appeal. The film's songs, plot and actors' flawless performances struck a chord with moviegoers. Even though the weekday box office has slowed after a strong opening, the positive word of mouth has worked in the film's favour.

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 6

On Day 6, Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3) collected a net of Rs 6.00 Cr across 9,851 shows. This brings total India gross collections to ₹104.25 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 87.50 Cr so far. Overseas, the film collected Rs 2.00 Cr on Day 6, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 24.95 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 129.20 Cr.

What is Raveena's take on Welcome To The Jungle?

In a recent interview, Raveena Tandon reminded everyone that Welcome To The Jungle is meant to be a comedy spoof and a satire, and that it shouldn't be taken too seriously. She told NDTV, "If they're looking for realism, justifications and logic in a comedy film, then they haven't seen many Hollywood comedies either. If you look at the greats - Jim Carrey's films, Adam Sandler's films - unless they have an emotional track, it's different. Look at Leslie Nielsen's films, Steve Martin's films, or Dumb and Dumber, which was a super hit - do you expect logic from it? It's like expecting logic from a Mr. Bean episode. So I don't know what people are talking about, but yes, I'm very happy that it's doing well." "And more than that, I'm very happy that people are returning to the theatres. The industry was going through a tough time and whatever it takes to get people back into theatres - keep them entertained, keep them laughing - is what's most important right now," she added.

Know more about Welcome To The Jungle

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle is the third instalment in the popular Welcome franchise. The film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon and Lara Dutta in key roles. The film was successful in opening strongly over its first weekend.

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