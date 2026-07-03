Welcome To The Jungle Box Office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar's comedy OVERTAKES Cocktail 2, eyes Rs 100 crore milestone

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 7: Akshay Kumar's comedy collected Rs 92.90 crore in its first week, surpassing Shahid Kapoor's Cocktail 2 to become 2026's fourth highest-grossing film while closing in on the Rs 100 crore mark.

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar’s multi-starrer Welcome To The Jungle is performing exceptionally well at the box office. Directed by Ahmed Khan, this action-adventure comedy is resonating with family audiences. Although its earnings have slowed during the weekdays, it remains strong at the box office. Let’s find out how much the film earned on its 7th day.

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection

Featuring powerful performances from over 30 stars, Welcome To The Jungle had already created quite a buzz before its release, leading to strong pre-bookings. Upon its theatrical release, it received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. However, thanks to positive word of mouth, it established its dominance at the box office. Now, a week has passed since its release, and the film has earned a lot, inching closer to the 100 crore mark.

The film’s collections include Rs 3.75 crore from paid previews, followed by Rs 15.25 crore on opening day. It then added Rs 20 crore on Saturday, Rs 24.75 crore on Sunday, Rs 8.50 crore on Monday, Rs 9.25 crore on Tuesday, and Rs 6.15 crore on Wednesday.

According to the early trend report of Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 5.25 crore on its 7th day of release, which is Thursday. With this, its total earnings in India in 7 days have now become Rs 92.90 crore.

Welcome To The Jungle vs Cocktail 2

Despite the declining earnings on its seventh day, Welcome To The Jungle has finally surpassed Shahid Kapoor’s two-week-old Cocktail 2, which had collected Rs 89.40 crore. With this, the Akshay Kumar-starrer has become the fourth highest-grossing film of the year.

The strong performance shows that audiences are clearly enjoying the over-the-top humour, massive star cast, and the signature madness that the Welcome franchise is known for. With positive word-of-mouth continuing to spread, the film is expected to do even better in the coming days.

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