Welcome To The Jungle Box Office collection day 8: Akshay Kumar's film holds STRONG despite Alpha's release; nears Rs 100 crore mark

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar's ensemble comedy collected Rs 4.50 crore on its eighth day, taking its India net total to Rs 97.65 crore and worldwide earnings to Rs 143.72 crore, despite facing tough competition from Alia Bhatt's Alpha.

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 8: Ahmed Khan’s ensemble comedy Welcome To The Jungle, led by Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, has wrapped up a solid opening week at the box office and is now stepping into its second week of release. Having comfortably crossed the Rs 90 crore domestic net mark by the end of Day 7, the chaotic slapstick entertainer now finds itself facing its toughest test yet- a direct clash with YRF’s big-ticket release Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, and Sharvari, which opens wide from Friday and is expected to dominate screen counts nationwide.

With Day 8, the film was expected to see a steep second-Friday-style drop as Alpha entered theatres and began commanding a large share of screens and multiplex attention. From its second week, the film is likely to settle into the Rs 2–3 crore net range per day, a significant step down from its Week 1 weekday numbers. The film could add roughly Rs 8–12 crore net across its second week, potentially pushing its overall domestic net toward the Rs 100–105 crore range by the end of Week 2.

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection

On Day 8, Welcome To The Jungle was screened across 7,557 shows and netted Rs 4.50 crore. This takes the total India gross collection to approximately Rs 116.27 crore and the total India net collection to around Rs 97.65 crore, with final Day 8 numbers still awaited.

The film added another Rs 1.00 crore to its international tally on Day 8, bringing its total overseas gross to Rs 27.45 crore. With this, the film’s worldwide box office collection now stands at an Rs 143.72 crore.

Welcome To The Jungle box office earnings till date

Welcome To The Jungle delivered a robust opening weekend of domestic net of Rs 63.75 crore and Rs 93.45 crore worldwide gross, driven by strong weekend growth that peaked on Sunday at Rs 24.75 crore. Following a standard Monday drop of Rs 8.50 crore with a surprise 8.8% Tuesday rise to log Rs 9.25 crore. Despite entering a mid-week slide, dipping over 30% on Wednesday to secure Rs 6.15 crore and easing further to Rs 5.50 crore across 9,917 shows on Thursday, the multi-starrer closed out its first week with a robust collection.

About Welcome To The Jungle

Produced under the Firoz Nadiadwala banner and directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is a slapstick sequel from the Welcome franchise featuring an

ensemble cast of over 30 actors, including Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, and Disha Patani, alongside leads Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal.

The chaotic plot follows an eccentric billionaire who stages a fake, multi-crore film production deep inside a remote jungle as an elaborate cover-up scheme. Things spiral when the hilariously dysfunctional acting crew is mistaken for a real military unit during an actual terrorist threat.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

