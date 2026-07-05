Welcome To The Jungle Box Office collection day 9: Akshay Kumar's film crosses Rs 150 crore worldwide despite Alpha's clash

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar's comedy entertainer crosses Rs 150 crore worldwide and Rs 100 crore India net despite losing screens to Alia Bhatt's Alpha in its second weekend.

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection

Welcome To The Jungle box office day 9: Ahmed Khan’s multi-starrer action-comedy Welcome To The Jungle, featuring an ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, entered its second weekend at the box office right in the middle of a major industry clash. As anticipated, YRF’s big-budget spy-thriller Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol, has opened wide and begun commanding the lion’s share of screens. The impact on Welcome To The Jungle’s Day 8 and Day 9 numbers is already visible. Even so, the film’s steady first-week run gave it enough of a cushion to cross the symbolic Rs 100 crore net milestone, even as its daily numbers shrink sharply.

With Welcome To The Jungle headed into its second weekend, it is expected to close somewhere in the Rs 2–3 crore net range. Day 10 (second Sunday) could see a marginal rise if weekend footfalls hold, potentially in the Rs 2.5–3.5 crore range. The second weekend collection is likely to settle between Rs 1–2 crore net per day as the film’s show count continues to shrink through the week.

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection

On Day 9, Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3) collected a net of Rs 7.35 Cr across 5,792 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 125.02 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 105.00 Cr so far.

Welcome 3 worldwide collection

Overseas, the film collected Rs 2.50 Cr on Day 9, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 29.95 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 154.97 Cr.

Welcome 3 box office collection day 8

Day 8 saw the anticipated second-Friday-style correction kick in as Alpha entered theatres. The film collected Rs 4.50 crore net, marking an 18.2% drop from Thursday’s Rs 5.50 crore, across a reduced 7,557 shows. This took the film’s total India gross to Rs 116.27 crore and total India net to Rs 97.65 crore. The overseas collection shot up by Rs 1.00 crore, taking the total overseas gross to Rs 27.45 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 143.72 crore.

About Welcome To The Jungle

Welcome To The Jungle is a slapstick sequel in the Welcome franchise, featuring an ensemble cast of over 30 actors, including Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, and Disha Patani, alongside leads Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal.

The plot follows a crazy billionaire who fakes a big-budget movie shoot in a remote jungle to hide a secret plan. Things get completely out of hand when a real group of terrorists mistakes the terrible, clueless actors for an actual military team.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

