Welcome To The Jungle paid preview collection: Akshay Kumar's film off to FLYING start, eyes Rs 18 crore opening

Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle exceeds paid preview expectations by earning Rs 3.5 4 crore. Positive early reviews and strong word-of-mouth put the comedy on track for a solid Rs 16 18 crore opening.

Welcome To The Jungle paid preview collection

Welcome To The Jungle paid preview collection: Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited comedy entertainer, Welcome To The Jungle, has made a promising beginning even before its official release. The Ahmed Khan-directed film held paid preview shows on Thursday, and early estimates suggest it has collected between Rs 3.5 crore and Rs 4 crore from these special screenings, a figure that is better than what the industry had expected.

Welcome To The Jungle paid preview collection

Out of this, around Rs 2 crore came from national multiplex chains like PVR Inox and Cinepolis, while the rest was contributed by single screens and other regional chains. The positive early feedback from the previews is encouraging, and it could help the film build strong momentum over the weekend.

Welcome To The Jungle box office prediction

Trade analysts believe Welcome To The Jungle could collect around Rs 12 to 14 crore on Friday. Including the paid previews, the total opening day business might land between Rs 16 and 18 crore. This would mark a solid opening for the film. The coming weekend will be crucial to see how it grows and whether it can consolidate its position.

There’s also a partial holiday on Friday due to Muharram, which is expected to bring better-than-usual footfalls and give the movie an extra push at the ticket windows. The Welcome franchise has built a loyal fan base over the years with its signature style of madness, non-stop comedy, and memorable characters. This latest instalment is taking things to a much bigger scale with an absolutely stacked ensemble cast featuring some of Bollywood’s most popular names. That star power, combined with the franchise’s proven entertainment value, has clearly got audiences excited.

Welcome To The Jungle cast

The film boasts a massive lineup including Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Urvashi Rautela, and comedy heavyweights like Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda. Farida Jalal, Kiran Kumar, Puneet Issar, and several others play supporting roles, while Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh make special appearances.

Welcome To The Jungle advance booking

Advance bookings opened on Tuesday, and the initial response has been decent. As of Thursday morning, the film had sold around 20,000 tickets in the top three national chains for the opening day along with paid previews. Out of this, around 11,000 tickets were for the previews, and the remaining 9,000 were for Friday. The film is currently trailing behind Akshay’s previous release Bhooth Bangla, but positive word-of-mouth from the previews could quickly turn things in its favour.

With such a huge cast and the legacy of the Welcome series, expectations are naturally high. The coming days will show whether the film can live up to the hype and deliver the kind of mass entertainment audiences are hoping for.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

