When Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and more Bollywood stars delivered 8 Box Office BLOCKBUSTERS in just 1 year

It isn't common for Bollywood to deliver multiple blockbusters in a year. In fact, the Hindi film industry is notorious for having way more flops in a year than hits, leave alone blockbusters. Heck, even if one or at the most two blockbusters emerge from Bollywood's stable each year, both the industry and trade feel pleased as punch with the result. However, did you know there was one year when all these conventions went flying to the wind and the industry witnesses as many as eight blockbusters in a single calendar year. Nope, we kid you not, and what's even more marvellous is that it was none of the usual suspects, the superstars like , , , , or , who pulled off this rare box office feat. Rather it was the young brigade who well and truly announced their arrival.

The year was 2018, and it was an actress who cemented her position as the next female superstar of the country (years after Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit) along with a young star who made a glorious comeback, a bunch of other young stars who rose to the occasion, two other actresses who also cemented their place as names with an insane fan-following in A, B and C centers, and one gen-Z actor who became an overnight star. We're referring to , , , Tiger Shroff, , , and correspondingly, who came together in 2018 with movies like Padmaavat, Sanju, , , , Stree, Raazi and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to give Bollywood by and large it's most glorious year ever.