Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise was easily one of the most anticipated movies of 2021, and boy has it lived up to expectations and then some. The film, costarring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, and directed by Sukumar, with music by Devi Sri Prasad, hit the big screen on the big screen on 17th December 2021. It has been making headlines since the beginning, with its fantastic promotional material, and we're not only talking about the trailer. Speaking about grabbing headlines, Pushpa has stormed the worldwide box office as a bonafide superhit, grossing over Rs. 239 crore till date, not to mention its surprising healthy collections and hit status in the Hindi belt as well.
Pushpa: The Rise held exceedingly well on day 2 and 3, Saturday and Sunday, passed the Monday test with flying colours, dropped in the following days, including its second weekend, but has done enough to ensure the Allu Arjun starrer now stands well past the 200-crore gross mark at the worldwide box office. However, reaching the 250-crore gross mark for Pushpa will now be quite a task as it's all but neared the end of its run.
That being said, where does Pushpa stand among the highest grossing Telugu movies of all time? And is it Icon Star Allu Arjun's highest grossing film to date? To know the answers to those questions, check out the list of the top ten highest grossing Tollywood movies ever below:
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) - Rs. 1810 crore
Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) - Rs. 650 crore
Saaho (2019) - Rs. 433 crore
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) - Rs. 262 crore
Sarileru Neekevaru (2020) - Rs. 260 crore
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019) - Rs. 240.60 crore
Pushpa: The Rise (2021) - Rs. 239 crore
Rangasthalam (2018) - Rs. 216 crore
Attarintiki Daredi (2013) - Rs. 187 crore
Maharshi (2019) - Rs. 184 crore
As y'all can see, Pushpa is yet to cross Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to become Allu Arjun's highest grosser of all time, which will take some getting to now. It'll likely end up as his second highest grosser ever, falling short of Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevaru, bit overtaking Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.
