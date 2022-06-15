Bollywood movies have been flopping left, right and centre ever since lockdown was lifted and theatres resumed, first at 50% capacity and then to full capacity. However, since then, no film other than Sooryavanshi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have managed to work at the box office, while most other, including big movies, starring big names, like Bachchhan Paandey, Jersey, Heropanti 2, Runway 34, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Dhaakad, Anek and more have tanked miserably, with the latter two ending up as total washouts. Now, producer Mukesh Bhatt has provided some perspective as to why Bollywood is suffering.

Bollywood needs to change in the OTT age post pandemic

Mukesh Bhatt opines that the narrative must change as due to the pandemic, OTT has come to the forefront and the audience is now aware of good content. So, he feels that we can’t provide them with content that was being given to them before the pandemic as they are done with that kind of narrative and we have to change with time, since the generation is changing and if the industry doesn’t change, it’ll be left behind. He added that what’s happening in Bollywood right now is that people are making setups, not films, and setups don’t work, films work.

Mukesh Bhatt calls filmmaking in Bollywood today a 'con game'

Emphasising how Bollywood producers and Directors today are concerned with business models rather than their films itself, Mukesh Bhatt disclosed that nobody is making a movie anymore, everybody is trading – make it at 'X' amount, sell it at 'Y' amount, get 'Z' amount in your pocked – and “a con game is happening” and the honest has evaporated. Reminiscing his days, he concluded that they'd never do such things, as the only reason they'd make a movie is if the story excited them. Well, he's raised several pertinent points, hasn't he?