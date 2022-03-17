During the pandemic, had two theatrical releases, BellBottom and . The latter, which was released during Diwali 2021, took the box office by storm and collected Rs. 196 crore. Now, Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Paandey is all set to release tomorrow (18th March). The film’s trailer and songs have grabbed everyone’s attention, and as it’s a festival release (Holi), one can expect it to take a bumper opening at the box office. But, will it be able to surpass the collection of Akshay’s last release Sooryavanshi? Also Read - Kapil Sharma enjoys a bike ride after his 4 am gym workout; 'Is this Akshay Kumar effect', ask fans

Bollywoodlife spoke to Film exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi about it and he told us, "I don't know about the lifetime figures because Sooryavanshi got a long-run, but here we have RRR coming exactly a week after Bachchhan Paandey. However, at least when it comes to the opening I have no doubt that the opening of Bachchhan Paandey will be in the similar range of Sooryavanshi."

"Also, when Sooryavanshi released, a lot of states were operating theatres with 50 percent of occupancy. But, right now, a lot of states are operating theatres will full occupancy. So, that's another factor that will be an advantage for Bachchhan Paandey," he added.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey also stars , , , and . The promotions of the film are going on in full-wing. As the movie is all set to release tomorrow, Akshay shared a promotional video and captioned it, "मनाइये होली बच्चन पांडे के साथ, #BachchhanPaandey in cinemas TOMORROW!"

So, are you excited to watch Bachchhan Paandey in theatres tomorrow?