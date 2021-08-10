Will Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif's Jee Le Zaraa be able to break the box office records of these male-dominated blockbuster multi-starrers?

Today morning, filmmaker and actor gave us a good news by announcing his directorial comeback with , Priyanka Chopra Chopra, 's Jee Le Zaraa. While we are super-excited for this road trip, it would be interesting to see whether our gang of girls would be able to break the records of the below mentioned male-dominated multi-starrers... Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – BTS member V asks ARMY to choose between his semi-long hair and bearded look; Tokyo Olympic 2020 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra chooses THESE two Bollywood actors for his biopic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

War Also Read - [Throwback Thursday] When Shah Rukh Khan told Aamir Khan that Kajol 'is very bad, no focus, you will not be able to work with her’

This action thriller featured , Tiger Shroff and in pivotal roles. Directed by , the film collected over Rs 315 crore at the box office and was the highest grosser of 2019. Also Read - Before Bigg Boss OTT, a look at Kangana Ranaut, Twinkle Khanna and others who said the meanest things to Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan

The road-trip, which was directed by , featured the ensemble cast of Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, , Katrina Kaif and . Released in 2011, the film collected over Rs 90 crore at the domestic market.

's political-thriller starred , , Manoj Bajpayee, and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. The film opened to rave reviews and earned around Rs 94 crore at the box office. It was the third-highest grossing film of 2010 after and .

Happy New Year

This entertainer featured , , , , , and others in noted. Despite garnering mixed-reviews, the film went on to collect over Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office.

The third installment of the Dhoom franchise starred , Abhishek Bachchan, and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. Directed by , the film collected Rs 284 crore at the box office.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

The magnum opus, which marked the Bollywood directorial debut of Om Raut, starred Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and in pivotal roles. The film collected around Rs 280 crore and turned out to be the biggest hit of Ajay Devgn's career.