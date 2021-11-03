The big Diwali release across India this year is without a doubt Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Director Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. Of course, there's Superstar 's Annaatthe as well as the big Hollywood film, Marvel's Eternals, boasting an all-star cast, but for all intents and purposes, all eyes will majorly be on Sooryavanshi, owing to its added responsibility of being the big tentpole movie that finally revives business for Bollywood in cinema halls, besides the fact that people have been waiting for the movie with bated breath now for over a year and a half and it belongs to cop universes along with and . Also Read - Antim star Salman Khan wishes Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday in the coolest way - check out

However, after and starrer , which also features and in extended cameos, is put through the litmus test at the box office, what will be the fate of the next Bollywood releases that follow, especially and starrer Antim: The Final Truth, and and starrer Satyameva Jayate 2, which are the other biggies to follow? Will the audience only throng theaters for Diwali, when an eagerly awaited film for the past two years is releasing, or will the surge continue post it?

We got in touch with noted film finance consultant and trade expert Sanjay Bhandari who said, "Every film is different and not comparable. Sooryavanshi is a mix of everything – Diwali holiday, big grand scale cinema, multi starcast, successful Director, and not to forget it belongs to the same franchise as Singham and Simmba… A truly universe cop action movie from Rohit Shetty. As regards to other films, their marketing is in process of building its hype to attract the audience. Every film is different and can not be comparable to each other."

On the topic of the kind of reception expected for Sooryavanshi, he added, “Yes, seeing the advance booking and enthusiasm amongst the audience for this film, it will definitely attract large numbers in cinema halls. People will go to theatres irrespective of a holiday, and they will watch it on the big screen.”

Coming to revised opening in the times of theatres getting back on their feet and 50% occupancy in some places, Sanjay Bhandari signed off by saying, “A 20-25 crore opening will be welcomed by the industry and exhibitors.”

