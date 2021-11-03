Will audience throng theatres after Sooryavanshi for Antim and Satyameva Jayate 2 or will it only be a Diwali surge? Industry insider predicts the BIG TREND [EXCLUSIVE]

What will be the fate of the next Bollywood biggies that follow Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi, especially Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth, and John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar starrer Satyameva Jayate 2? Will the audience only throng theaters only for Diwali or will the surge continue post it?