and starrer Bell Bottom was the first big Bollywood release amid the pandemic crisis of COVID-19, which hit the screens on August 19. While the film garnered rave reviews from the critics and industry experts, the film failed to rake in collections at the ticket windows to restrictions and shut down of cinema halls in big markets like Maharashtra and others. While we are expecting the government ease down the restrictions and allow the theatres to function at 50 per cent capacity in the upcoming days, the makers of 's Thalaivi announced the release date of the film, which is 10th of September.

With a personality queen size, 's story has always belonged to the BIG SCREENS!

Embark on her inspiring journey from being a cine star to becoming one of the most influential CMs IN THEATRES near you on 10th September. #ThalaiviiOnTheBigScreen #ThalaiviiInTheatres pic.twitter.com/2M17V7hFQk — Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) August 23, 2021

The film is releasing on the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi and is favoured by several facts, which might help the biographical political drama to revive the theatres. First and foremost, the cinema halls in Tamil Nadu have reopened and since the pan-India film is based on the life of actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa, we are expecting Thalaivi to perform well in this state. If the government allows the cinema halls to function in Maharashtra, which contributes around 30 per cent of box office business of the country, the Kangana Ranaut starrer will have all the chances to out-perform Bell Bottom and revive cinema halls.

Directed by AL Vijay, the film also features Arvind Swami, and Bhagyashree in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R. Singh under the banner of Vibri and Karma Media and Entertainment. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. So, are you excited for this venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.